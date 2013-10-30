Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:09 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Select Staffing Serving as Title Sponsor of Santa Barbara International Veterans Marathon

By Lori Weathers for Select Staffing | October 30, 2013 | 8:54 a.m.

Select Staffing is pleased to serve as title sponsor for the annual Santa Barbara International Veterans Marathon to be held Nov. 9. Select has sponsored the prestigious event in each of its five years.

In each of the past three years, Select Staffing also has sponsored a charitable component during the Registration Expo on Nov. 8. This year, to help local job seekers put their best foot forward, Select Staffing is sponsoring a shoe drive, collecting new or gently used professional or running shoes or donations toward new shoes.

Select is partnering with two local charities: Unity Shoppe’s “Job Smart” program, the recipient of donated professional shoes, and Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara, which will receive the donated running shoes. As a thank you to all contributors, Select Staffing is offering a free runner’s pace tattoo (a temporary tattoo that helps runners stick to their pace) to registrants who bring their donations to Select’s booth at the Nov. 8 Health & Fitness Expo at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, where runners pick up their registration packets and browse exhibits on health and fitness, travel and more.

Select is issuing a special invitation to all its clients and colleagues to run in the event as the company’s VIP guests. Thus far, more than 100 clients and colleagues are scheduled to participate. Select will pay their registration fees, as well as treat each participant to:

» Customized training emails from Race Director Rusty Snow

» VIP tent at the finish line with recovery food and drink and a post-race massage

» Select Staffing “running goodies” bag

“Select Staffing is thrilled to sponsor the Santa Barbara International Marathon in our own beautiful backyard, where we have had our corporate headquarters since 1985,” Select CEO/Chairman Steve Sorensen said. “Since we are so committed to finding jobs for those who need one, we were excited to establish a partnership with local charities that also help job seekers in our community.”

— Lori Weathers is marketing director for Select Staffing.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 