Select Staffing Serving as Title Sponsor of Santa Barbara International Veterans Marathon

Select Staffing is pleased to serve as title sponsor for the annual Santa Barbara International Veterans Marathon to be held Nov. 9. Select has sponsored the prestigious event in each of its five years.

In each of the past three years, Select Staffing also has sponsored a charitable component during the Registration Expo on Nov. 8. This year, to help local job seekers put their best foot forward, Select Staffing is sponsoring a shoe drive, collecting new or gently used professional or running shoes or donations toward new shoes.

Select is partnering with two local charities: Unity Shoppe’s “Job Smart” program, the recipient of donated professional shoes, and Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara, which will receive the donated running shoes. As a thank you to all contributors, Select Staffing is offering a free runner’s pace tattoo (a temporary tattoo that helps runners stick to their pace) to registrants who bring their donations to Select’s booth at the Nov. 8 Health & Fitness Expo at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, where runners pick up their registration packets and browse exhibits on health and fitness, travel and more.

Select is issuing a special invitation to all its clients and colleagues to run in the event as the company’s VIP guests. Thus far, more than 100 clients and colleagues are scheduled to participate. Select will pay their registration fees, as well as treat each participant to:

» Customized training emails from Race Director Rusty Snow

» VIP tent at the finish line with recovery food and drink and a post-race massage

» Select Staffing “running goodies” bag

“Select Staffing is thrilled to sponsor the Santa Barbara International Marathon in our own beautiful backyard, where we have had our corporate headquarters since 1985,” Select CEO/Chairman Steve Sorensen said. “Since we are so committed to finding jobs for those who need one, we were excited to establish a partnership with local charities that also help job seekers in our community.”

— Lori Weathers is marketing director for Select Staffing.