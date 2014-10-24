Select Staffing Steps Up as Title Sponsor of Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon

Select Staffing is pleased to again serve as title sponsor for the annual Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half, to be held Nov. 8.

Select has sponsored the prestigious event in each of its six years. For the past four years, Select Staffing has also sponsored a charitable component during the Registration Expo, to be held on Nov. 7 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

This year, Select Staffing is once more partnering with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara for a Food & Funds Drive. In previous years, Select has helped raise more than $34,000 and 2,600 pounds of grocery items for the Foodbank during the Expo event.

Race registrants are invited to bring nonperishable food items such as peanut butter, rice, pasta, cereal, canned meats, vegetables and fruit. As a thank you to contributors, Select Staffing is offering a free runner’s pace tattoo (a temporary tattoo that helps runners track their pace and project their final time) to registrants who bring their food donations to Select’s booth at the Health & Fitness Expo, where runners pick up their registration packets and browse exhibits on health and fitness, travel and more.

Other ways to donate include purchasing Select Staffing goodies, such as USB car chargers, earbuds, slinkies and other items. All proceeds from the sale of these items will go to the charity. In addition, the Foodbank will be bringing its bike blender, creating fruit smoothies with pedal power for a donation. For every dollar donated, the Foodbank can provide eight meals to needy community members.

Select is issuing a special invitation to all its clients and colleagues to run in the event as the company’s VIP guests. Thus far, nearly 100 clients and colleagues are scheduled to participate. Select will pay their registration fees, as well as treat each participant to:

» Customized training emails from race director Rusty Snow

» VIP tent at the finish line with recovery food and drink and a post-race massage

» Select Staffing “running goodies” bag

“We are excited to partner up with the Foodbank to help local families put food on the table,” Select CEO Steve Sorensen said. “Our local Select Staffing branch provides jobs for thousands of local families — in effect, allowing them to ‘bring home the bacon,’ and Foodbank provides real groceries for thousands more.”

— Wendy Ballard represents the Select Family of Staffing Companies.