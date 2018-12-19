Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, December 19 , 2018, 3:14 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local Man Offers Directions to Self-Guided Holiday Lights Tour of Santa Barbara

Harley Hahn has been posting annual updates on his website since 2009 to help people find the best decorations

man standing in front of house decorated in holiday lights
Harley Hahn has been posting directions for a self-guided holiday lights tour on his website since 2009, with annual updates for the best decorations to see in Santa Barbara.  (Contributed photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 19, 2018 | 2:52 p.m.

Holiday lights are shining brightly around Santa Barbara, and one local man is sending people on a free, self-guided tour pointing out the dazzling displays.

Harley Hahn, who has lived in Santa Barbara for 28 years, pulled together the best spots in the city that are guaranteed to leave residents wowed through the holiday season. He started his nighttime light tour in 2009.

“This is my effort to make the community a little fun and nice through the holiday season,” said Hahn, adding that he first followed a guided holiday light trolley tour and took notes on the directions. 

“I keep doing it as a public service because many people like it,” he continued, noting that the locations are updated every year. “It allows a lot of people to have a free, enjoyable experience.”

The tour winds through downtown Santa Barbara and nearby neighborhoods, where twinkling lights glisten in the dark of night. It’s estimated to take one hour to complete the driving route and Hahn recommends printing out the directions on his website.

A spectacular light show, he said, is at Peter Estrada's home on 1209 E. Quinientos St. on Santa Barbara’s Eastside. The holiday displays there have been attracting visitors for more than 20 years, Hahn said.

“You have to see it to capture it,” he said of the location. “There is no doubt, that is the best one.”

The tour is more than just seeing colorful lights and decorations, Hahn said.

“When people see it at first they are going to see pretty lights — but I want them to see past that,” Hahn said. “I want them to see that all of those lights were put there by somebody who wanted it there — and wanted to make Santa Barbara a little more special for one month of the year.

“It’s a work of art,” he said.

His website has detailed directions for the holiday lights tour. 

For a guided experience, multiple companies take guests on lights tours during the holiday season, including The Santa Barbara Trolley Company and Rockstar Trolley in Santa Barbara, according to their websites.  

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 