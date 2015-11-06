Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:02 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Self-Service Sand Bag Stations Opened in Goleta

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | November 6, 2015 | 9:28 a.m.

The City of Goleta has stocked Fire Stations 11 and 14 with sand and bags for you to fill in preparation for the anticipated winter storms. 

The time to prepare is now. Not when the rain is falling.

Here are some things you should know about sand bag pick up:

» Sand and bags are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

» Pick up is open during daylight hours, seven days per week.

» There is a 20 bag limit (additional bags can be purchased at home improvement stores).

» Bags are for residents.

» Bring your shovel to fill the bags.

» It is easiest to fill the bags with two people — one to hold the bag and the other to shovel the sand.

Check out this informative video on how to fill and place sandbags.

Fire Station 11 is located at 6901 Frey Way and Fire Station 14 is located at 320 N. Los Carneros Road. 

City crews will be checking and restocking inventory regularly. If you happen to go to one of these locations and supplies are low, please notify our front desk at 805.961.7500.

Learn about other ways you can be prepared at http://www.goletamonarchpress.com/2015/10/are-you-storm-ready/

Sign up for emergency alerts from the City by texting GOLETA EMERGENCY to 468311.

— Valerie Kushnerov is the public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
