Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:55 am | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Semana Nautica Sports Festival Kicks Off Two-Week Run of Events

Semana Nautica 15k Click to view larger
For the second straight year, the Semana Nautica 15k on the Fourth of July will be run on the trails at Elings Park. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 27, 2018 | 3:39 p.m.

It’s time to get wet and sandy in Santa Barbara as the Semana Nautica Summer Sports Festival begins its two-week run of events.

The annual festival features traditional competitions in the ocean and on the beach, and also includes a couple of longtime local events held away from the coastline —the Semana Nautica 15k and 5k runs and the Santa Barbara Open tennis tournament.

For the second year in a row, the 15k and 5k runs on the Fourth of July will be held on the trails of Elings Park. The event was a big hit last year with the participants as the park venue made it a more family-friendly activity. 

In addition to the morning runs (8 a.m. for 15k and 8:10 for 5k), there is the Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast at the park.

The Santa Barbara Open will be held on the last weekend of the festival, July 7-8, at the Municipal Courts.

Ric Cervantes Click to view larger
Ric Cervantes of Santa Barbara is playing in Saturday’s CBVA Santa Barbara Men’s Open with UCSB alum Jake Roesner.  (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)

This first week is a busy one, with eight events on the schedule, starting with Thursday’s Reef & Run Summer Series ocean swims (500 meters, 1000m, 1 mile) and the 5-mile biathlon (4-mile run, 1-mile swim) in the late afternoon at East Beach. Grant Schroeder is the defending champion in the biathlon.

There five ocean swims on the schedule, and those who compete in three of them (one of the two Reef & Run mile swims, the Henzell and Mullen 1 miler and the 3-mile or  6-mile events) are eligible for the Male and Female Semana Nautica Swimmers of the Year Awards.

On Friday morning, the junior lifeguard programs throughout the area invade East Beach for the Semana Nautica Junior Lifeguards Competition. Later in the day at 5 p.m., the action moves to Los Banos del Mar Pool for the Reg Richardson Masters Swim Meet.

Saturday starts at 9 a.m., with the Mullen and Henzell 1-mile ocean swim and the California Beach Volleyball Association Santa Barbara Men’s Open. The Richardson Masters Swim Meet continues at noon. 

Due to the construction on the Santa Barbara Bath House and Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, the men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments have been moved to the East Beach courts.

Top teams entered in the men's tournament include Santa Barbara's Ric Cervantes and former UCSB player Jake Roesner; UCSB alum Hayden Boehle and Devon Burki; Hawk Hatcher and Robert deAurora. 

On the women's side, the team of Madalyn Roh and Hailey Harward of Pepperdine is one of the top teams in the field. Strong local teams include Cara Spieler-Madelon Leiphardt and Erika Foreman-Sabrina Hardesty.

On Sunday, there’s the 3-mile ocean swim and the CBVA Santa Barbara Women’s Open.

A new event added to the schedule is the Flysurfer Demo Tour on Monday and Tuesday, July 2-3, off of East Beach. This event features hot-shot kiteboarders from all over the world showing off their stuff.

On Thursday, July 5, the Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club will put on a series of water polo games in the ocean off of Stearns Wharf, starting at noon.

The second Reef & Run Series swims of the festival are at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, July 5.

Youth sailors take to the ocean for the Santa Barbara Sailing Foundation’s Youth Regatta on Friday, July 6.

The program for Saturday, July 7 features the Semana Nautica Age Group Swim Meet at Los Banos del Mar, the always popular Krazy Kardboard Kayak Race at West Beach and the Santa Barbara Open tennis tournament.

The festival wraps up on Sunday, July 8 with the tennis, age-group swimming and the 6-mile ocean swim from Goleta Beach Pier to Hendry’s Beach.

The action started with the Wet Wednesday Summer Series races put on by the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 