Semana Nautica Sports Festival Kicks Off Two-Week Run of Events

It’s time to get wet and sandy in Santa Barbara as the Semana Nautica Summer Sports Festival begins its two-week run of events.

The annual festival features traditional competitions in the ocean and on the beach, and also includes a couple of longtime local events held away from the coastline —the Semana Nautica 15k and 5k runs and the Santa Barbara Open tennis tournament.

For the second year in a row, the 15k and 5k runs on the Fourth of July will be held on the trails of Elings Park. The event was a big hit last year with the participants as the park venue made it a more family-friendly activity.

In addition to the morning runs (8 a.m. for 15k and 8:10 for 5k), there is the Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast at the park.

The Santa Barbara Open will be held on the last weekend of the festival, July 7-8, at the Municipal Courts.

This first week is a busy one, with eight events on the schedule, starting with Thursday’s Reef & Run Summer Series ocean swims (500 meters, 1000m, 1 mile) and the 5-mile biathlon (4-mile run, 1-mile swim) in the late afternoon at East Beach. Grant Schroeder is the defending champion in the biathlon.

There five ocean swims on the schedule, and those who compete in three of them (one of the two Reef & Run mile swims, the Henzell and Mullen 1 miler and the 3-mile or 6-mile events) are eligible for the Male and Female Semana Nautica Swimmers of the Year Awards.

On Friday morning, the junior lifeguard programs throughout the area invade East Beach for the Semana Nautica Junior Lifeguards Competition. Later in the day at 5 p.m., the action moves to Los Banos del Mar Pool for the Reg Richardson Masters Swim Meet.

Saturday starts at 9 a.m., with the Mullen and Henzell 1-mile ocean swim and the California Beach Volleyball Association Santa Barbara Men’s Open. The Richardson Masters Swim Meet continues at noon.

Due to the construction on the Santa Barbara Bath House and Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, the men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments have been moved to the East Beach courts.

Top teams entered in the men's tournament include Santa Barbara's Ric Cervantes and former UCSB player Jake Roesner; UCSB alum Hayden Boehle and Devon Burki; Hawk Hatcher and Robert deAurora.

On the women's side, the team of Madalyn Roh and Hailey Harward of Pepperdine is one of the top teams in the field. Strong local teams include Cara Spieler-Madelon Leiphardt and Erika Foreman-Sabrina Hardesty.

On Sunday, there’s the 3-mile ocean swim and the CBVA Santa Barbara Women’s Open.

A new event added to the schedule is the Flysurfer Demo Tour on Monday and Tuesday, July 2-3, off of East Beach. This event features hot-shot kiteboarders from all over the world showing off their stuff.

On Thursday, July 5, the Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club will put on a series of water polo games in the ocean off of Stearns Wharf, starting at noon.

The second Reef & Run Series swims of the festival are at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, July 5.

Youth sailors take to the ocean for the Santa Barbara Sailing Foundation’s Youth Regatta on Friday, July 6.

The program for Saturday, July 7 features the Semana Nautica Age Group Swim Meet at Los Banos del Mar, the always popular Krazy Kardboard Kayak Race at West Beach and the Santa Barbara Open tennis tournament.

The festival wraps up on Sunday, July 8 with the tennis, age-group swimming and the 6-mile ocean swim from Goleta Beach Pier to Hendry’s Beach.

The action started with the Wet Wednesday Summer Series races put on by the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

