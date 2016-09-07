Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:29 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Semi Hauling Strawberries Overturns on Santa Maria Street

Two men injured, diesel and oil spilled onto roadway after rollover on E Main Street near Santa Maria Regional Landfill entrance

A semi truck hauling strawberries overturned on E Main Street in Santa Maria and blocked the roadway Wednesday afternoon. Click to view larger
A semi truck hauling strawberries overturned on E Main Street in Santa Maria and blocked the roadway Wednesday afternoon.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 4:02 p.m. | September 7, 2016 | 2:26 p.m.

A semi truck hauling a 53-foot trailer filled with strawberries overturned Wednesday afternoon and blocked a Santa Maria roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The CHP reported the rollover at 1:46 p.m. on  Philbric Road, near East Main Street. 

The overturned truck and trailer blocked both lanes of the roadway in front of the entrance to the Santa Maria Regional Landfill at 2065 E Main St.

Of the three men in the truck, two had minor injuries and were transported to the Marian Regional Medical Center, Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said. 

No berries spilled out of the overturned trailer but the truck did leak about 16 gallons of diesel fuel and 30 quarts of oil onto the roadway, Eliason said. 

Responding firefighters were able to clean the spill, he said.

Authorities organized road closures at the intersection of Stowell and Philbric roads while the roadway was cleared. 

The Santa Maria fire and police departments, American Medical Response and California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

CHP officers were investigating the cause of the crash but said it appeared the driver may have taken the sharp curve where Main turns into Philbric too fast, causing the vehicle to tip onto its side.

North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene. 

North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

Two men were injured after a big rig overturned in Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon. Click to view larger
Two men were injured after a big rig overturned in Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
