Semi Truck Accident Shuts Down Highway 1 Near Lompoc

Highway 1 near Lompoc was shut down Wednesday afternoon and evening after an injury accident involving multiple large trucks, and reportedly will be closed again Thursday.

At least one patient was transported to a Santa Maria hospital after the accident, which occurred at about 1 p.m. on Highway 1 north of Santa Rosa Road.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the driver of a northbound box truck crossed the double yellow lines into the path of a pair of southbound tractor-trailers reportedly carrying gravel.

The box truck sideswiped the first big-rig and continued into the southbound lane, directly into the path of the second tractor-trailer where they collided head-on, CHP Officer John Ortega said.

The crash caused the truck and its trailer to separate, ending up 40 to 50 feet down the hill, the CHP said.

The box truck also separated from its trailer, which ended up 35 feet off the road.

A Calstar helicopter was dispatched to the scene and landed nearby around 1:35 p.m., but the patient, the driver of the big-rig, refused air transportation and was instead taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Vince Agapito said.

The box truck driver sustained minor injures and refused treatment at the scene, Agapito said.

The CHP did not release the drivers' names.

There was also a report of a diesel spill, of approximately 50 gallons into a nearby creek bed, according to emergency radio traffic.

A county fire hazardous materials expert responded to inspect the area, Agapito said.

Caltrans was reportedly en route to assist with lane closures on Highway 1, which CHP expected to could last up to six hours for southbound traffic, and approximately an hour for northbound drivers.

As of 3:50 p.m., Caltrans estimated Highway 1 would be closed from Highway 246 to Highway 101, north of Gaviota, until 8 p.m. due to the crash and diesel spill.

As of 8:38 p.m., the roadway was still closed and estimated to be shut to traffic for another three hours, according to the CHP.

Highway 1 also will be closed between highways 101 and 246 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday while crews work to clean up the spilled fuel, Ortega said late Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to the county Fire Department, a Lompoc Fire Department crew assisted.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

