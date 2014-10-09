Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:17 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Northbound Highway 101 Traffic Snarled in San Luis Obispo

Big-rig accident late Wednesday night closes highway lanes and forces detours

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 9, 2014 | 10:31 a.m.

Motorists heading north from Santa Barbara County on Thursday were encountering a major traffic tie-up related to a late-night semi-truck explosion on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo.

The accident, which occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, was still causing traffic backups in the area as of late morning Thursday.

Both lanes were shut down overnight, but one lane reopened at about 10:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The semi-truck and trailer crashed and burst into flames after the 25-year-old driver drifted into a center median near Higuera Street, the CHP said.

Adrian Barriga of Santa Maria was driving a 2001 Peterbilt tractor-trailer carrying produce northbound when the vehicle crashed into the guardrail, and then struck the concrete bridge overcrossing, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

The vehicle eventually came to a rest on the overcrossing, partially hanging over Higuera Street before the truck burst into flames, the newspaper reported.

Barriga was unharmed in the crash but the truck and the bridge railing were severely damaged, and traffic was being routed onto Higuera Street from Highway 101.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

