Seminar by Straight Forward Success to Empower Women in Business and in Life

By Julie McGloin for Straight Forward Success | November 5, 2015 | 1:37 p.m.

Anthony and Julie McGloin

Business growth specialists Anthony and Julie McGloin of Straight Forward Success are partnering with Teri Coffee-McDuffie, owner of Santa Barbara Women’s Self Defense and Coastal Self Defense Academy to hold a special seminar for women in business.

This free seminar entitled “Empower your Business… Empower your Life!” is an inspiring double-feature master class to help women overcome the obvious and not-so-obvious challenges they face in business today.

The class will occur at Education First language school, located at 1421 Chapala Street in Santa Barbara, from 5:45–7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015.

During this seminar, you will learn to do the following:

» Generate an extra $10–$25,000 minimum in your business 

» Protect yourself from physical threat or assault

» Correct the two huge flaws in your sales and marketing

» Overcome unacceptable behavior in your business and in your life

» Apply the three month cycle of success to transform results and productivity

Anthony and Julie McGloin are owners of Straight Forward Success, an award-winning business coaching and training company based in Santa Barbara. With over 20,000 hours coaching business owners and entrepreneurs, they have helped countless companies transform their future, with many becoming award winners themselves.

Teri Coffee-McDuffie has taught self-defense in Santa Barbara since 1987. With compassion for all levels of vulnerability, she trains people to develop the ability to take care of themselves, making it possible for people to move through the world with confidence. 

Aimed at Women Business Owners and Entrepreneurs in the Santa Barbara area, "Empower Your Business… Empower Your Life!" combines world-class business concepts and management tools with world-class personal self-defense training for the modern woman.

For more information and to reserve your place at this one-off special seminar, go to www.straightforwardsuccess.com/events or Eventbrite, email Julie McGloin at [email protected] or call 805.451.4390.

Julie McGloin is the COO of Straight Forward Success.

