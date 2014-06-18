Two-Part Local Seminar Aims to Help Seniors Age Well and at Home

According to the U.S. government’s Administration on Aging, 39.6 million Americans were 65 years or older in 2009. By 2030, this number will reach 72.1 million. With statistics like these, Senior Planning Services is offering a wellness series that provides information on elder care resources and preventive measures to ensure seniors can properly age at home for as long as possible.

To address the needs of the growing number of seniors in Santa Barbara, Senior Planning Services is hosting a two-part seminar series, "Aging Well & Aging At Home." This complimentary series will educate senior citizens about the local and national resources available to them.

This event is co-sponsored by All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, El Montecito Presbyterian Church, Montecito Covenant Church and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, all of which believe that supporting their congregations is essential to long-term wellness.

“We nurture the balance of life when we love, respect and care for those who are aging because in doing so, we love, respect and care for ourselves,” said the Rev. Vicki Mouradian of All Saints-by-the-Sea Church, the location of the first seminar.

"Mind, Body and Movement" is part one of a two-part seminar series that discusses local and national resources available to the senior community. From 2 to 4 p.m. June 26, a panel of wellness experts, including Dr. Erik Wilk M.D., Kristin Hoye, MSW, CMT, Dr. Charles Bissell, DC, and Khabir Southwick, senior nutritionist, will provide information on common senior needs, including:

» Importance of medical support and centralized planning

» Mind health

» Staying fit and proper movement

» Senior nutrition

Part two focuses on the finances of growing old: insurance, reverse mortgage, Medicare, planning through a Care Management approach, and paying for long-term care needs. This seminar will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. July 31.

Senior Planning Services has provided expert guidance on elder care issues to Santa Barbara County since 1989. For more information and to RSVP, please contact Cynthia Synder at [email protected] or 805.966.3312.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing Senior Planning Services.