Sen. Boxer Statement on Refugio Oil Spill

U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer released the following statement Wednesday in response to the oil spill near Refugio State Beach:
“This oil spill off the Santa Barbara coast is tragic. This highlights the dangers posed by these pipelines and underscores why I have spent decades fighting against oil drilling off the California coast.
“I hope that by deploying all necessary resources to clean up this spill, we can prevent even greater harm to wildlife and our local communities.”
— Zachary Coile is the communications director for U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer.