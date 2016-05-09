Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson to Sponsor ‘Senior Scam Stopper’ Seminar in Goleta

Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) will sponsor a free seminar from 10 a.m. to noon May 13, 2016, to provide information to seniors on how to protect themselves from becoming victims of fraud. The City of Goleta and the California Contractors State License Board are co-hosting the seminar.

“Seniors are all too frequently the target of scams that can rob them of precious life savings,” said Jackson. “With a seminar like this, I am hoping we can empower them with education and information and help our often unsuspecting seniors protect themselves.”

This will be the fourth Senior Scam Stopper seminar Jackson has hosted in her district.

City of Goleta’s Mayor Pro Tempore Tony Vallejo and Councilmember Paula Perotte will share remarks, along with a panel of experts from the California Contractors State License Board and other local, state and federal agencies.

Attendees can get answers to their questions and obtain assistance if they have been scammed.

The seminar will be held in the Multipurpose Room at the Goleta Branch Library, 500 N Fairview Avenue.

Space is limited. To reserve your seat, contact Jackson’s office at 805.965.0862.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director of the office of Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

