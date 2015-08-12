Sen. John McCain Endorses Justin Fareed for Congress

Advice

Justin Fareed, a Republican congressional candidate for California’s 24th district, has recently been endorsed by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., the 2008 Republican presidential nominee.

“Washington needs fresh ideas from new leaders like Justin Fareed, and I am proud to support him,” McCain said in a statement released Wednesday.

As a Santa Barbara businessman and third-generation cattle rancher, Fareed understands current economic hardships facing his community and others like it across the nation.

He plans to take his strong business skills and hard work ethic to Washington to help the people of his community and to move our nation forward in a positive direction.

Fareed said he is humbled and honored to be endorsed by McCain.

“It truly is an honor to be recognized and endorsed by a distinguished American hero and a true agent for change in Washington,” Fareed said.

