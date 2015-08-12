Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:00 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Sen. John McCain Endorses Justin Fareed for Congress

Justin Fareed, who is campaigning to represent Santa Barbara County in Congress next year, has had his candidacy endorsed by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., the 2008 Republican presidential nominee.
Justin Fareed, who is campaigning to represent Santa Barbara County in Congress next year, has had his candidacy endorsed by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., the 2008 Republican presidential nominee. (Justin Fareed for Congress photo)
By Justin Fareed for Congress | August 12, 2015 | 2:40 p.m.

Justin Fareed, a Republican congressional candidate for California’s 24th district, has recently been endorsed by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., the 2008 Republican presidential nominee.

“Washington needs fresh ideas from new leaders like Justin Fareed, and I am proud to support him,” McCain said in a statement released Wednesday.

As a Santa Barbara businessman and third-generation cattle rancher, Fareed understands current economic hardships facing his community and others like it across the nation.

He plans to take his strong business skills and hard work ethic to Washington to help the people of his community and to move our nation forward in a positive direction.

Fareed said he is humbled and honored to be endorsed by McCain.

“It truly is an honor to be recognized and endorsed by a distinguished American hero and a true agent for change in Washington,” Fareed said.

Click here for more information about Justin Fareed for Congress, or call 805.316.0526.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 