Sen. Jackson Hosting Open House at New Santa Barbara Office

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, invites the public to join her at an open house at her new Santa Barbara office from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The public will have an opportunity to meet Jackson and her staff, learn more about the services and assistance her office can provide to constituents, and learn about the recent legislative session and bills authored by Jackson that have just been signed into law.

The Santa Barbara district office is located at 222 E. Carrillo St., Suite 309 in Santa Barbara.

“My Santa Barbara office is open for business — the public’s business,” Jackson said. “I’m pleased to maintain my strong commitment to Santa Barbara as I continue with my legislative service, and I am pleased to have a chance to fill everyone in on the progress made during the last legislative session. I’m looking forward to meeting with people, hearing their concerns and priorities, and introducing them to my excellent staff.”

Along with her Sacramento and Santa Barbara offices, Jackson also has an office in Oxnard and a mobile office presence in the North County cities of Buellton, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Solvang.

Those who can attend the open house are asked to RSVP at 805.965.0862 or by clicking here.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.