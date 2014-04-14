Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:37 am | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Sen. Jackson to Judge UCSB Grad Slam Finals; Public Invited to Talk Competition

By Patricia Marroquin for the UCSB Graduate Division | April 14, 2014 | 6:24 p.m.

California state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson will be among the judges for the UC Santa Barbara Graduate Division’s Grad Slam Finals on Friday afternoon at Corwin Pavilion, it was confirmed Monday. The public is invited to attend.

The Grad Slam is part of the second annual Graduate Student Showcase, a two-week series of events that celebrates UC Santa Barbara’s exceptional graduate students. The events range from performances, presentations and poster sessions to tours, exhibitions and open houses — all of which highlight the work of the university’s graduate students.

The showcase’s signature event is the national award-winning Grad Slam, a campus-wide competition for the best three-minute talk about research or other big ideas by a graduate student.

With the advent of TedX, the three-minute talk is rapidly catching on as an ideal format for the communication of graduate research to a general audience. Longer than an elevator talk but shorter than a conference presentation, in three minutes students must encapsulate the central points of their research and convey them in a clear, direct and interesting manner.

Students gain experience constructing a tight professional presentation and delivering it with confidence. They also have the opportunity to practice sharing their ideas with a wider audience, an important professional skill for communicating with employers, granting agencies, investors, CEOs, reporters, policymakers and others.

In its inaugural year last year, the UCSB Grad Slam was honored with the 2013 Western Association of Graduate Schools and Educational Testing Service Award for Excellence and Innovation in Graduate Education. This year, UC San Diego adopted UCSB’s idea, initiating its own Grad Slam competition.

UCSB Grand Slam
Grad Slam Round 6 competitors share a laugh while answering questions from the audience as the judges deliberated. (Patricia Marroquin photo)

Nearly 70 grad students competed in 10 preliminary Grad Slam rounds held last week at UC Santa Barbara. The student presenters came from nearly 40 disciplines across the campus, ranging from Music to Materials; Physics to Film and Media Studies; Communication to Computer Science; and Sociology to Spanish and Portuguese. The talks were entertaining, informative, enlightening, and impressive. Some of the more amusing titles: "Let Them Eat Ketchup" (History); "Kidney Punch" (Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology); "How Pizza Explains Yoga" (Religious Studies); "I Have the Foggiest Idea" (Ecology, Evolution, and Marine Biology); and "What Makes Grumpy Cat More Popular Than the Higgs Boson?" (Dynamical Neuroscience).

After two semifinal rounds this week, 10 students will advance to the finals on Friday.

“The Grad Slam final round is the cream of the crop,” UCSB Graduate Division Dean Carol Genetti said, “a window into the groundbreaking research of our very best students, presented in a fun, accessible and exciting way.”

The Grad Slam grand prize winner will receive a $2,500 research award, and two runners-up will each receive $1,000.

In addition to Sen. Jackson, who represents state Senate District 19 (Santa Barbara County and a portion of Ventura County), other judges for the finals will be Denise Stephens, university librarian; Michael Witherell, vice chancellor for research; Sarah Cline, professor emerita of history; John Wiemann, professor emeritus of communication; and Gene Lucas, professor emeritus of mechanical engineering and former executive vice chancellor.

The public is invited to attend both the two semifinal Grad Slam rounds and the Grad Slam finals. The semifinals will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 15 in the Student Resource Building Multipurpose Room and from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 16 in Engineering Science Building 1001.

The Grad Slam finals will be held on Friday, April 18 in Corwin Pavilion, and will be followed by the Graduate Student Showcase Reception in Friendship Court outside the pavilion.

A complete schedule of events is posted on the Graduate Post’s Graduate Student Showcase page. Read recaps of the preliminary rounds on the GradPost. For more information, contact Robert Hamm, coordinator of graduate student professional development, at 805.893.2671 or [email protected].

— Patricia Marroquin is the communications director for the UCSB Graduate Division and writes for The Graduate Post.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 