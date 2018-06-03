Sen. Jackson to Officiate Santa Barbara Paralegal Association Installation

The Santa Barbara Paralegal Association announces that in honor of the upcoming 35th anniversary of SBPA’S founding, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson will officiate at its annual installation of officers and buffet dinner event on Jan. 24 at Le Café Stella in Santa Barbara.

In addition, Sen. Jackson will speak on legislative matters of current interest to paralegals and other members of the legal community, for which one hour of MCLE credit will be afforded.

Because of very limited seating capacity and an anticipated strong demand for reservations to this event, early RSVPs and advance payment are highly recommended.

Once seating capacity has been reached, all other reservation requests will be declined. Click here for more information.

The Santa Barbara Paralegal Association was formed in 1979 as a nonprofit organization to promote the paralegal profession, to develop a network for the exchange of information and ideas, to encourage greater use of paralegals and legal assistants by the legal community and to increase public awareness and understanding of the paralegal profession.

— Barbara Liss is president of the Santa Barbara Paralegal Association.