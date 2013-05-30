Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:00 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Senate Passes Jackson Bill to Prevent Sale of Used Cars Under Recall

By Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | May 30, 2013 | 2:16 p.m.

A bill by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, that would prohibit the sale of unsafe used cars that are under a safety recall passed off the Senate floor. The vote was 22-12.

The first bill of its kind in the nation, Senate Bill 686 would prohibit car dealers and rental car companies from selling used cars that are under a federal safety recall until they’ve been fixed. Currently, long-standing federal law prohibits car dealers from selling new cars when they are under a federal safety recall. This bill would extend the same prohibition to the sale of used cars.

“Until they’ve been fixed so they are safe, recalled cars shouldn’t be on the road, and they shouldn’t be for sale,” Jackson said. “It’s as simple as that. This bill will help prevent senseless tragedies and keep our roads safer for all of us. I’m pleased to see this bill move one step closer to becoming law.”

“This helps send a message to car dealers to stop playing recalled, unsafe ‘car roulette,’” said Rosemary Shahan, president of Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety, the sponsor of the bill.

Recalled cars have had serious defects such as failing brakes, axles that break and electrical fires. Many dealers already check a used vehicle’s safety recall status by calling the car manufacturer or checking the manufacturer’s website. A retired car dealer who testified in support of SB 686 when it was in the Judiciary Committee testified that he always checked a car’s safety recall status and fixed the car, and that it was good for business.

The bill was recently amended to delay implementation of the bill pending the creation of a federal database of safety recall information by the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration.

The bill now advances to the Assembly.

Related legislation is being pursued in the U.S. Senate that would prevent rental car companies from leasing or selling cars that are under a safety recall until they have been fixed. It is named the Raechel and Jacqueline Houck Safe Rental Car Act of 2013, after two young sisters from Ojai who died in a 2004 crash while driving a recalled, unfixed rental car.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 