Send Noozhawk Your Storm Photos, Neighborhood Stories
{mosimage}
Help Noozhawk tell the biggest weather story ... so far this year. We want your digital pictures and storm reports from your neighborhoods. Click below for details.
By Noozhawk Staff | January 4, 2008 | 4:18 p.m.
{mosimage}
We know you’re out there — wet, a bit bedraggled, and endlessly fascinated by this weekend’s series of torrential downpours. We also know you have digital cameras and high-speed Internet connections. So we’re asking you to help Noozhawk tell the biggest weather story ... so far this year.
E-mail us storm reports from your neighborhoods — 50 words or less — and send us your digital pictures. Make your submissions to [email protected], and please include your name, contact information and precise locations. On Monday, Noozhawk’s staff will select the best reader photo of the weekend. The winner will receive a $60 gift certificate from Jake’s Restaurant.
Thanks for your help!
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.