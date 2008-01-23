Send Noozhawk Your Storm Photos, Reports

Calling all Noozhawks: We want your storm pictures and reports from your neighborhoods. Click below for details.

Let’s try this again. A few weeks ago we asked for neighborhood storm reporters to help us tell that weekend’s weather story. Fortunately for all of us, the forecasts were wrong.

This time, we may not be so lucky. Already today, the Santa Barbara Airport has flooded, a big rig jackknifed at the Gaviota tunnel, streets have turned into rivers, and there’s water leaking everywhere. Water was even streaming in to Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen’s office. Good thing the landlord had the roof fixed after that last downpour.

But we want your news and photos. E-mail us storm reports from your neighborhoods — 50 words or less — and send us your digital pictures. Make your submissions to [email protected], and please include your name, contact information and precise locations.

Thanks for your help!

