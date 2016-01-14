Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 3:54 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Sende’s Hustle Pushes Warriors to Victory

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | January 14, 2016 | 10:13 p.m.

Motivated by the leadership of senior Lauren Sende, the top-ranked Westmont women's basketball team defeated Arizona Christian 60-51in a Golden State Athletic Conference game Thursday at Murchison Gym.

The Warriors (15-1, 4-0 GSAC) dominated the first quarter with a pair of five-point runs that contributed to an early lead of 21-13. The first of these runs consisted of a jump shot by junior Cora Chan and a three-pointer by junior Aimee Brakken – each assisted by senior Krissy Karr. The second consisted of a three-pointer assisted by Sende, followed by a layup by Karr.

The Firestorm (9-8, 1-3)  went on a six-point run in the third period to pull to within three points (38-35).

The Warriors and the Firestorm were neck and neck throughout the fourth period. But behind the defensive efforts and rebounding of Sende (she had seven rebounds in the fourth period alone), the Warriors successfully maintained their lead until the final buzzer.

Westmont coach Kirsten Moore pointed to the significant contributions of Sende, who had 16 of the team's 40 rebounds.

 “I think that without a doubt, Lauren Sende was the reason that we won this game,” explained Moore. “Not just from what she did on the boards – it is easy to look at the stats sheets and see that she had 16 rebounds. It was also her senior leadership that was extraordinary tonight - knowing what it takes when your back is against the wall in a tight situation and basically willing us to a victory with her attitude and how she played was awesome.  She was phenomenal tonight and was by far the highlight of the night for us. We are very proud of her.”

Junior Aysia Shellmire, Karr, and Brakken led the team in scoring with 12 points each.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 