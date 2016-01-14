Sende’s Hustle Pushes Warriors to Victory

College Basketball

Motivated by the leadership of senior Lauren Sende, the top-ranked Westmont women's basketball team defeated Arizona Christian 60-51in a Golden State Athletic Conference game Thursday at Murchison Gym.

The Warriors (15-1, 4-0 GSAC) dominated the first quarter with a pair of five-point runs that contributed to an early lead of 21-13. The first of these runs consisted of a jump shot by junior Cora Chan and a three-pointer by junior Aimee Brakken – each assisted by senior Krissy Karr. The second consisted of a three-pointer assisted by Sende, followed by a layup by Karr.

The Firestorm (9-8, 1-3) went on a six-point run in the third period to pull to within three points (38-35).

The Warriors and the Firestorm were neck and neck throughout the fourth period. But behind the defensive efforts and rebounding of Sende (she had seven rebounds in the fourth period alone), the Warriors successfully maintained their lead until the final buzzer.

Westmont coach Kirsten Moore pointed to the significant contributions of Sende, who had 16 of the team's 40 rebounds.

“I think that without a doubt, Lauren Sende was the reason that we won this game,” explained Moore. “Not just from what she did on the boards – it is easy to look at the stats sheets and see that she had 16 rebounds. It was also her senior leadership that was extraordinary tonight - knowing what it takes when your back is against the wall in a tight situation and basically willing us to a victory with her attitude and how she played was awesome. She was phenomenal tonight and was by far the highlight of the night for us. We are very proud of her.”

Junior Aysia Shellmire, Karr, and Brakken led the team in scoring with 12 points each.