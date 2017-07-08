At Active Senior Expo, Growing Old Is a Gray Area

Registration is open for local companies and organizations to participate in the 29th Annual Senior Expo of Santa Barbara. The Senior Expo, the area's largest active-aging fair, will be held 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Exhibitors will have the opportunity to engage more than 1,000 area seniors and caregivers with their services and companies, and network with 120-plus local businesses and organizations focused on the needs of seniors and caregivers in the community.

Senior Expo is expanding its health-screening program for seniors this year and hopes to attract more organizations and companies offering activities to keep seniors and caregivers active and engaged in the community.

The expo will include a Volunteer and Activities Showcase which allows local clubs, activity groups and nonprofit organizations to present their programs to a large number of people, and to recruit volunteers and members onsite.

“The expo is the only event of its kind on the Central Coast and attracts visitors from throughout Santa Barbara County," said Christopher Williams, expo director.

"Not only do the attendees receive great information and have fun at the event, but the exhibitors also value the opportunity to connect with one another and share their resources,” Williams said.

“With the support of our sponsors and exhibitors, and the help of more than 50 volunteers, we are really proud to be able to bring the expo to Santa Barbara each year,” he said.

Exhibitors will include public agencies and nonprofits, financial and insurance services, as well as housing, home care, healthcare, fitness, education, recreation, transportation and other vital services and useful products for local seniors.

Businesses and organizations serving the growing number of caregivers and seniors can learn more about the event and register to participate online at www.seniorexposb.com. Exhibit space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Senior Expo is a nonprofit event organized and staffed by a team of community volunteers who work year-round to serve the needs of seniors. The expo is made possible through sponsorship of local businesses and nonprofit agencies.

The expo's 2017 platinum sponsors include Family Service Agency, Cottage Health, Sansum Clinic and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For more information about Senior Expo, visit www.seniorexposb.com, email [email protected], or call 705-3433.

To learn about Family Service Agency programs, visit www.fsacares.org.



— Marianne McCarthy for Senior Expo of Santa Barbara.