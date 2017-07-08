Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:29 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 

At Active Senior Expo, Growing Old Is a Gray Area

Festival reaching out to local groups, businesses to exhibit at festival

Cottage Health Care offers information tables at Senior Expo.
Cottage Health Care offers information tables at Senior Expo. (Senior Expo of Santa Barbara)
By Marianne McCarthy for Senior Expo of Santa Barbara | July 8, 2017 | 4:58 p.m.

Registration is open for local companies and organizations to participate in the 29th Annual Senior Expo of Santa Barbara. The Senior Expo, the area's largest active-aging fair, will be held 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Exhibitors will have the opportunity to engage more than 1,000 area seniors and caregivers with their services and companies, and network with 120-plus local businesses and organizations focused on the needs of seniors and caregivers in the community.

Senior Expo is expanding its health-screening program for seniors this year and hopes to attract more organizations and companies offering activities to keep seniors and caregivers active and engaged in the community.

The expo will include a Volunteer and Activities Showcase which allows local clubs, activity groups and nonprofit organizations to present their programs to a large number of people, and to recruit volunteers and members onsite.

“The expo is the only event of its kind on the Central Coast and attracts visitors from throughout Santa Barbara County," said Christopher Williams, expo director.

"Not only do the attendees receive great information and have fun at the event, but the exhibitors also value the opportunity to connect with one another and share their resources,” Williams said.

“With the support of our sponsors and exhibitors, and the help of more than 50 volunteers, we are really proud to be able to bring the expo to Santa Barbara each year,” he said.

Exhibitors will include public agencies and nonprofits, financial and insurance services, as well as housing, home care, healthcare, fitness, education, recreation, transportation and other vital services and useful products for local seniors.

Businesses and organizations serving the growing number of caregivers and seniors can learn more about the event and register to participate online at www.seniorexposb.com. Exhibit space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Senior Expo is a nonprofit event organized and staffed by a team of community volunteers who work year-round to serve the needs of seniors. The expo is made possible through sponsorship of local businesses and nonprofit agencies.

The expo's 2017 platinum sponsors include Family Service Agency, Cottage Health, Sansum Clinic and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For more information about Senior Expo, visit www.seniorexposb.com, email [email protected], or call 705-3433.

To learn about Family Service Agency programs, visit www.fsacares.org.
 

— Marianne McCarthy for Senior Expo of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 