Local, Regional, National Companies to Show at Senior Expo

Vendors and exhibitors range from home health-care services to estate planning and flu shots. Here is a list of the companies included in the Senior Expo of Santa Barbara from F to J

Family Service Agency: Family Service Agency is Santa Barbara County ‘s first and oldest nonsectarian, human-service nonprofit. Its programs help people help themselves. FSA services prevent family breakdown, intervenes effectively where problems are known to exist and helps individuals and families build on existing strength. Family Service Agency programs are available throughout the county. We offer programs addressing the unique concerns of youth, individuals, couples and seniors. Whatever the problem — lack of basic necessities, family violence, isolation, depression or threat of suicide, marital problems, parenting difficulties or children who are at risk — FSA can make a fundamental difference in people’s lives. Services are offered to people of all ages on a sliding-fee scale and many are free with the help of generous businesses, corporations, foundations and individuals.

First Bank: First Bank and its subsidiaries and affiliates offer a vast portfolio of products and services for both individuals and businesses. In our fourth generation of family ownership, First Bank now serves customers in 150 locations and has $8.48 billion in assets.

First Pacific Financial Services: First Pacific Financial Services is an asset and wealth management firm since 1983, located in Marina/Monterey and Santa Barbara and serving clients through out California and around the country.

Free Spirit Enterprises: Free Spirit Enterprises is a family-operated business. We joyfully share information and resources that have helped us to achieve greater health and vitality, and thereby grow closer to God. The Minkes have been using Young Living products since 1998 when their oldest child was a baby. They are currently on their third pregnancy using essential oils and have used the oils personally, for their three boys from infancy to tween, and professionally in their massage practice.

Fresenius Medical Care: Fresenius Medical Care North America is a major provider of kidney dialysis services and renal care products. We provide products, dialysis care services, education and support for chronic kidney disease, including treatment options for later stage CKD. Our dialysis care services include hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, education tools and transplant support services, in-center, at home, or in a hospital, to fit our patients’ needs. We manufacture and distribute a variety of dialysis products and equipment, including dialysis machines, dialyzers and other dialysis-related supplies.

Friendship Adult Day Care Center: The goal of Friendship Adult Day Care Center is to support and enhance our members’ lives by focusing on their abilities, strengths, experiences and knowledge. We recognize the inherent dignity and worth of all people, regardless of age or diagnosis. We encourage all members to enjoy each day. We have a registered nurse on staff to monitor the health needs of participants and assist those who need to take medication while they are at the center.

Friendship Manor: For 32 years, Friendship Manor has provided an affordable senior housing in the Santa Barbara area. It is not just a place to live, but a home that provides comfortable surroundings, which reinforce self-respect, self-esteem and the dignity of aging. This affordable senior community celebrates life and prolongs independence.

Goleta Valley Community Center: The Goleta Valley Senior Center is the perfect place to meet people and enrich your life. We are the hub for activities, information and services that are specifically geared toward adults 50 years and older.

Goleta Valley Self Storage: Goleta Valley Self Storage offers more than simple storage, including free use of dollies and moving carts, upstairs and downstairs units, drive-up units, choice of roll-up or swing-out doors, five freight elevators, your lock, your key, carpeted hallways, easy freeway access and boxes and packing supplies.

Halo Monitoring: myHalo is helping active seniors all over the world maintain their independence and remain safe and secure at home. If you are like many seniors and are skeptical about whether you need a medical alarm system, please learn more about the high risk of falls in people over age 65, and about myHalo’s automatic fall detection.

Health Care for All Santa Barbara: The Santa Barbara Chapter of Health Care for All — California is one of two dozen chapters throughout the state whose mission it is to promote and educate the public about privately delivered universal health care using a single-payer, publicly financed system in California. Such a system would be an improved Medicare with complete benefits including dental and covering everyone. Such a system would exceed the requirements under the new federal health-care reform, PPACA, while saving enormous sums through reduced administrative costs and negotiated pricing. The Santa Barbara chapter has more than 200 members and hundreds of supporters. All activities, including forums, fundraising and speaking engagements, are organized and presented by unpaid volunteers, often in collaboration with other groups.

Hearing Loss Association of Santa Barbara: Have you felt left out at meetings, family gatherings and parties because of your hearing loss? You are not alone. With a network of more than 200 chapters nationwide holding regular meetings, you can connect and share information about hearing-loss concerns. Hearing loss affects not only the person with the hearing loss, but also everyone who comes into contact with that person. Chapters are the perfect place to bring your spouse, children and friends.

Hearing Services of Santa Barbara: Hearing Services of Santa Barbara is a full-service “hearing health” practice that is affiliated with ENT Associates of Santa Barbara, the Otolaryngology medical and surgical practice of Drs. John McCaffery and Rebecca Golgert. We believe that Hearing Services of Santa Barbara is your first step to better hearing health. Since the opening of our ear, nose and throat practice 10 years ago, patients and physicians frequently requested information regarding hearing difficulties and hearing-aid options. While we have always provided hearing-aid evaluations with our experienced clinical audiologist, we now offer actual hearing-aid fittings and a variety of related services to patients with ear problems. Our separate office is a dedicated space which allows our patients to experience the most state-of-the-art equipment and technology, in an environment 100 percent-committed to hearing-aid education and care.

Help Unlimited: At Help Unlimited we believe in doing the right thing all the time, not just when it is convenient. We believe that doing the right thing is at the core of a great family, a great business and a great life. We share the core values of customer service, integrity, trust, comfort, being the solution, engaging in continual improvement, smiling and having fun!

Heritage House: Nestled on the outskirts of Santa Barbara, in the beautiful community of Goleta, Heritage House has defined a new approach to senior residential care. Our house really feels like home combined with the conveniences of licensed assisted care, and all the special services you would find in a family owned bed and breakfast.

Home Care Design & Construction/Age at Home Consulting

Home Instead Senior Care The Home Instead Senior Care family network of locally owned franchise offices was developed with a passionate desire to be your trusted in-home care agency, to help your family keep your aging mother, father, grandparents or friends in their home as they grow older.

Hometown Insurance Services Inc.: We are an independent agency serving California. With offices in Solvang and Santa Maria, we provide old-fashioned walk-in service to clients in Lompoc, Orcutt, Nipomo, Los Alamos, Buellton, Solvang, Santa Ynez, Los Olivos, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc.: Since 1974, Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc. has been providing compassionate care to the dying and bereaved in our community. We are the second oldest hospice program in the United States, and we continue to build today on our distinguished history.

Independent Living Resource Center Inc.: Each person who calls or visits one of the ILRC offices has his or her own reason for seeking individual support. Some people are interested in assistive technology; others would like information and referrals for accessible housing, education or public transit; yet others are looking for an advocate who knows the ins and outs of SSI, SSDI, Medi-Cal and other benefit programs. But that’s only a part of what we do. There’s also the bigger picture of disability rights and systems change. We continue to work in the community to remove barriers, promote access, and create systems change so that someday all people with disabilities will be treated with equality, humanity and dignity.

Jewish Family Service of Greater Santa Barbara: Jewish Family Service of Greater Santa Barbara is making a difference in people’s lives at all ages and stages. JFS serves children, teens, adults of all ages; individuals, couples and families, all cultural and religious backgrounds. JFS honors quality, accountability and confidentiality. One call makes a difference.

Judith Tanaka Insurance Associates: Speak with an experienced broker, who represents many companies, and get the answer to your questions regarding the right health, life, Medicare supplement, prescription or long-term care company for you. Simplify your life and the choice among complex plans and free yourself to do what you do best.