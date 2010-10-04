Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:03 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
Your Health
Senior Expo Will Give Flu Shots to 1,500 Adults

Vendors and exhibitors range from home health care services to estate planning and flu shots. Here is a list of the companies included in the Senior Expo of Santa Barbara from L to R

By Noozhawk News Desk | October 4, 2010 | 8:32 a.m.

Legal Aid Foundation: The Legal Resource Center of Santa Barbara County is staffed by a California licensed attorney, and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Assistance is offered in the completion of legal and court documents for various civil matters and infractions, and in properly presenting your case to the court.

Lions Sight & Hearing Center: The Lions Sight & Hearing Center booth will offer free glaucoma screenings. We use a machine called a puff-tonometer where a slight puff of air is blown into the eye to determine the eye pressure. Lions will also provide literature and information about glaucoma and the other services offered by the Lions Sight & Hearing Center. The LSHC collects used eyeglasses, cell phones and hearing aids so that they may be taken to countries around the world and given to needy people of the world.

LivHome: LivHome is one of the nation’s largest professionally led at-home senior care companies. The additional level of care and oversight our unique system of care managers provides is an important reason. But there are more. Our employment standards are equal to, or better than, the highest in the nation. Top geriatric professionals serve on our advisory boards in every market we serve. Our management and staff are recognized experts in senior care and are constantly called upon to speak and be interviewed on senior issues.

Lompoc Skilled & Rehabilitation Center: Lompoc Skilled & Rehabilitation Center was built in 2001. One of the newest-built skilled nursing facilities in the state of California, Lompoc Skilled & Rehabilitation Center combines the beauty of a building design with the accommodations to help residents during their rehabilitation process.

MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowls Club: The MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowls Club is located in beautiful Santa Barbara. The club provides the facilities for members and visitors to enjoy the sport of lawn bowling. Annual membership is open to everyone and is relatively inexpensive. Members play as often as they please with no additional daily expense. The club is open all year.

NurseCore: NurseCore is a national leader in the medical staffing and home-care services industries. We are committed to exceeding the expectations of our customers, clients and employees through ethical and professional conduct. If you are a health-care professional looking to find a job, or if you need to find a nurse for your facility or for home-care assistance, you have come to the right place. NurseCore is here to provide consistent and compassionate nursing services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Our Gang: Our Gang is dedicated to enhancing your quality of life. As a member of Our Gang, you can take advantage of extraordinary educational, recreational and travel opportunities. You also receive benefits and discounts on Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s financial products and services. We care about the quality of life for you, your family and our community.

Pace Walk-In Bath Tubs: Pace Bathrooms is a full service walk-in bath tub company that provides walk in bath tubs and complete installation to ensure client satisfaction.

Palliative Care

PathPoint: As the original site of PathPoint, Santa Barbara County offers the broadest array of service options. The communities within the county are diverse and PathPoint’s services reflect the unique opportunities and challenges that are inherent in urban and rural areas. PathPoint’s South Coast division has been providing services to individuals with developmental disabilities in the communities of Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta since 1964. Since that time, residential treatment, supported housing, dual diagnosis and homeless services have been added to the PathPoint scope of services in response to the unmet needs of low-income South Coast residents with mental illness.

Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services

Pueblo Radiology Medical Group: Pueblo Radiology Medical Group Inc. is a single-specialty medical group that utilizes diagnostic X-ray, diagnostic ultrasound and other types of medical devices (CT and MRI). All of our radiologists are licensed by the state of California to practice medicine as physicians and surgeons. In addition, each of our doctors has completed a post-graduate program of special training in the field of radiology and has passed an examination resulting in certification in the specialty of diagnostic radiology by the American Board of Radiology.

Rancho Franciscan Apartments for Seniors: Designed by the world-renowned Architect Barry Berkus, Rancho Franciscan is one of the top-rated apartments for seniors in the Santa Barbara area for persons 62 or older. At Rancho Franciscan, there is always something to do, always something going on and always someone to do it with. The center of all this activity and the heart of the community is the warm, congenial Recreation Center. There, varied and numerous planned social activities and entertainment are organized by Rancho Franciscan ‘s professional staff. The management team arranges monthly potluck meals, birthday parties, holiday events and electronic-style bingo. Guest speakers are invited on a regular basis.

Right at Home: Whether a family member needs a little extra help around the house, assistance recovering from a hospital stay or someone to check in on them throughout the week, Right at Home’s in-home care could be the answer. Our home care services are built around your specific needs.

Roger Perry Insurance Service Inc.: When choosing an insurance agency, you want a company you can trust. We are an independent insurance agency. We do not work for an insurance company; we work for you! We work on your side when you have a loss and follow through to see that you get fair, prompt payment.  As an independent, full-service insurance agency, our duty is to our clients best interests. As your insurance agents, it is our responsibility to provide you the best service and the best coverage, at the best possible price.

