Senior Expo of Santa Barbara to Set Up Shop at Showgrounds on Oct. 1

The 26th annual Senior Expo of Santa Barbara — the county’s largest health and active aging fair — welcomes local senior citizens to the Earl Warren Showgrounds from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 1.
Admission is only $5, which includes:
» A flu shot provided by Sansum Clinic
» Hearing testing by Dodero Hearing Center
» Balance and fall assessment by Cottage’s new program FallSTOP
» Free take-home colon cancer screening kits
» Expired medicine drop box provided by the Santa Barbara Police Department
» Vision testing by Lions Sight
» Live music
» A healthful snack, coffee, tea and water
» Free valet parking for disabled seniors
» 95 exhibitors displaying products and services for seniors
The Santa Barbara Senior Expo is sponsored by Senior Programs of Santa Barbara, Sansum Clinic, Cottage Health System and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.
For details, visit the Senior Expo website by clicking here or call 805.963.0474.
— Frank Newton represents the Senior Expo of Santa Barbara.