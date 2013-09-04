Senior Expo of Santa Barbara Coming to Earl Warren Showgrounds

The 25th Annual Senior Expo of Santa Barbara will welcome area seniors to the Earl Warren Showgrounds from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 2 for the largest event of its kind in our area.

“We have a diverse senior population in this community, and for 25 years now the Senior Expo has been offering new and creative ways to meet the needs of seniors, their family members and their caregivers,” said Jeanne West, one of the organizers of the Senior Expo. “We have programs for active seniors who are looking for everything from new fitness programs to financial services, or information and tips for those who need assistance getting around safely and affordably.”

This year, the Senior Expo is being brought to you by Senior Programs of Santa Barbara, a nonprofit organization and a number of community sponsors. This change has allowed event organizers to reduce the cost of admission to the event and make it more accessible to area seniors.

For just $5, attendees will receive a flu shot provided by Cottage Health System and a healthy snack. This year’s Fit Stop program will offer expanded vision and physical fitness testing and other health assessments for seniors. More than 90 exhibitors will offer local products and services for seniors, including:

» The CarFit Program for older drivers, which assesses visibility or movement problems seniors may have while driving

» Flu shots donated by Cottage Health System for seniors age 55-plus

» Hearing testing

» Live music

» Free parking — valet parking is available for those with a blue placard

The Senior Expo is sponsored by Cottage Health System, Sansum Clinic, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Easy Lift Transportation and Bragg Live Foods.

The first “Senior Expo of Santa Barbara — An Active Aging Fair” was organized 25 years ago by one person, Maria McCall (now with Union Bank), and took place in one room at the Carrillo Recreation Center. Today, the event is supported by more than 19 local companies and organizations and attracts more than 1,000 seniors exploring more than 90 exhibits and activities, which fill both halls at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

For more information, click here to visit the Senior Expo website.

— Christopher Williams is the marketing manager for Sansum Clinic.