Senior Expo of Santa Barbara Focuses on Needs of Seniors on Wednesday

The 27th annual Senior Expo of Santa Barbara will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Admission is just $5.

Senior Expo of Santa Barbara is our area’s most important annual event focused on the needs of seniors. The expo provides flu shots for the first 1,100 seniors (55+) courtesy of Cottage Health, health screenings and fitness testing, essential information, a healthy snack from Organic Soup Kitchen, and entertainment to area seniors and caretakers.

The expo brings together more than 100 nonprofit organizations, service providers, public agencies and companies to offer information on health care, housing, insurance and financial services, transportation, government and public resources, activities for seniors, and much more.

Senior Expo of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit event brought to you by Family Service Agency. Additional sponsors include Cottage Health, Sansum Clinic, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Organic Soup Kitchen.

Additional sponsors include Sharon Kennedy Estate Management and Stevens & Associates Insurance, Casa San Miguel, DASH (Doctors Assisting Seniors at Home), Home Care Assistance, The Oak Cottage of Santa Barbara and Union Bank.

Join us Wednesday for a morning of fun and caring dedicated to the needs of seniors in our community.

Click here for more information for more about Senior Expo of Santa Barbara, or call 805.247.9355.

— Christopher Williams represents Senior Expo of Santa Barbara.