2010 Senior Expo to Promote Education for the Elderly

Vendors and exhibitors range from home health-care services to estate planning and flu shots. Here is a list of the companies included in the Senior Expo of Santa Barbara from S to Y

Sansum Clinic: Sansum Clinic’s mission is excellence in comprehensive health care through teamwork, community collaboration, research and education. The values that guide us are integrity, trust and accountability, compassionate care, commitment to superior service, team work and respect as well as individual worth and diversity.

Sansum Clinic Health Education: In this age of information explosion, seeking accurate, reliable health information is often confusing. Whether you’re curious about a health condition, medical procedure or test, treatment options, nutrition, medications, or healthy living habits, we can help you locate health information that’s credible, understandable, and current.

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden: The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is an educational and scientific institution. We foster stewardship of the natural world through inspired learning, rigorous scholarship and premier displays. Through an emphasis on plants native to California, we advance the knowledge and understanding of plant life and provide a rewarding experience for our visitors.

Santa Barbara Convalescent Hospital: Santa Barbara Convalescent Hospital is a small, 68-bed nursing home tat has been family-owned and operated since 1963. We provide the highest quality of care through comprehensive rehabilitation and nursing care, as well as the most up-to-date technology and techniques to help residents reach their highest functioning potential. You can trust that your family member is in good hands at our warm and welcoming nursing home.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Lifeline: With the push of a button, your Lifeline bracelet or necklace signals that you need help. Lifeline professionals receive this signal and take immediate action, sending whatever help you need. Cottage Health System makes Lifeline available to individuals throughout Santa Barbara County. Lifeline allows many people to continue living in their own homes with the reassurance that they can get the right kind of help whenever they need it. Lifeline is made possible through the support and volunteer work of Cottage’s auxiliaries.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Nutrition Department

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Parish Nursing: The mission of Parish Nursing is to empower men, women and children to seek health in mind, body and spirit by expanding their knowledge about whole-person wellness, assisting to identify methods of disease prevention and increasing access to health and community resources.We dedicate ourselves to the pursuit of this goal. Parish nursing is a program of Cottage Hospital and funded by the St. Francis Foundation.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Volunteer Service: The Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Volunteer Services provides support and service to patients, families, visitors and staff. The members of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Volunteer Services assist in providing the best possible care and compassion to patients, family members and visitors, along with assistance to hospital staff.

Santa Barbara Family YMCA: The Channel Islands Family YMCA is a charitable organization providing programs based upon Christian principles to men women and children of all ages, races, religious beliefs and economic status to develop and enrich the spirit, mind and body.

Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute at Cottage Health System: Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute at Cottage Health System features board-certified neurologists and neurosurgeons who are prepared for any neurological emergency 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Under the leadership of medical director Thomas H. Jones, MD, SBNI has a specialized team of dedicated physicians, nurses, therapists, ancillary support staff, and administrators whose primary focus is the accurate diagnosis, effective treatment and measurable prevention of neurologically related diseases and events.

Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation: The city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department proudly offers a wide range of parks, facilities and programs designed to serve the needs of the community. The parks and recreation staff is dedicated to providing the best possible activities and facilities for your enjoyment.

Senior Connection

Senior Helpers: Senior Helpers in-home care services are designed so our clients get as much or as little help as they require to enjoy living independently at home. Our service schedules are flexible and we are noncontractual, so you don’t have to commit to a fixed length of time. After a thorough screening, we train, bond, insure and hire only the most professional and compassionate caregivers.

Senior Living Consultants: Senior Living Consultants provides complete assistance from determining your needs for assisted-living facilities, working within your budget, and choosing and touring facilities. Senior Living Consultants will also provide excellent referrals for in-home care agencies, moving companies, elder law attorneys, estate planners, veteran’s assistance and skilled nursing homes.

Senior Planning Services: As they grow older, our loved ones may face health issues that prevent them from living independently in their own homes and managing their own resources. Whether family members live nearby or far away, it can be hard to know where to turn for help. When it comes to navigating elder-care issues, Senior Planning Services keeps pace with the ongoing and changing needs that seniors face as they age. We know that “one size doesn’t fit all.”

Sharon Kennedy Estate Management: Sharon Kennedy Estate Management is a licensed private professional fiduciary business that handles trust administration, assistance with bill payment, and serves as conservator and executor. Its team of professionals offers a wide range of customized services to meet the needs of its clients.

Santa Barbara County Sherriff’s Department: We, the members of your Sheriff’s Department, are responsible for enforcing the laws, upholding the constitutions, and providing custody and court services. We are committed to enhancing the quality of life through effective partnerships, protecting persons and property, while serving as role models to our community.

Social Security Administration

Stevens & Associates Insurance Agency Inc.: Our expertise is based on well-trained, experienced staff who can tailor a comprehensive insurance program to your needs. As an independent insurance agency, our duty is to our client’s best interests. As your insurance agency, it is our responsibility to provide you the best service and the best coverage, at the best possible price. We have been focusing on the health insurance and retiree benefits such as Medicare supplement, individual and long-term care since 1984.

The Gables of Ojai: Settled in the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains, Ojai is one of California’s most beautiful destination resorts. The Gables of Ojai is a historic part of this charming resort town. The Gables senior-living community is carefully designed and landscaped to evoke California’s unique relaxed elegance. Residents at The Gables enjoy the privileges afforded to only a few. Part resort, part retirement community, our gracious living room, club house, sparkling pool, lush eight-acre gardens and delicious meals are just the beginning of The Gables lifestyle.

The New Lodge of Lompoc: When you or someone close to you needs assistance with daily living, the prospect of leaving home can be overwhelming. All of us value our privacy, and we cherish the independence of living in our own homes. That is why comfort, security and freedom are so important at The New Lodge of Lompoc.

The Samarkand: At The Samarkand, our 16-acre Mediterranean-style campus offers expansive views from the beautiful blue Pacific to the Santa Ynez Mountains. Whether you select a cottage, villa or apartment-style residence, supportive assisted living, memory support or skilled nursing, our continuing care retirement campus offers both the residential style and services you’ll need to optimize your retirement at any stage of your life.

Valle Verde: Valle Verde is a nonprofit retirement community committed to helping people live full, happy and long lives. We seek out staff members who want to make a difference in our residents’ quality of life, and we support our staff with ongoing training and development.

Villa Blanca: Villa Blanca is a luxurious family-owned and operated Residential Care Facility for the elderly located in a prime Goleta location near Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, library, community center, shopping, banking, lake, and golf courses. Villa Blanca provides seniors with a family home environment as an alternative to institutionalized living. At Villa Blanca, we are committed to providing outstanding supportive care to seniors, while encouraging the highest level of independence. We believe in promoting the feeling of self-worth and purpose in life. To ensure exceptional care to your loved one, our facility is limited only to six residents.

Villa Santa Barbara: At Villa Santa Barbara, we invite you to enjoy the good life — exactly how and when you want. We eliminate the “what-ifs” by attending to the details while you pursue your interests. The choice is always yours. Villa Santa Barbara offers assisted-living services on site at Garden Court, where personal services are available to enhance residents’ independence. Villa Santa Barbara is close to doctors’ offices and medical facilities. The Santa Barbara Cottage Hospitals and Sansum Medical Clinic have earned worldwide recognition for excellent health care.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care: Our mission is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay.

Vista del Monte: Vista del Monte, a retirement community in Santa Barbara’s Hidden Valley, serves seniors from all walks of life. Our idea of retirement isn’t about changing your lifestyle, it’s about helping you continue it with an abundance of new options. Vista del Monte enjoys a rare combination of outstanding on-campus services with a surrounding community full of vibrant, wide-ranging opportunities. Vista del Monte gives you the freedom to fashion the retirement of your dreams, with the care and support that allow you to live life your way.

www.vistadelmonte.org

Wells Fargo: We strongly believe in our vision. Our vision, our values, our commitment to outstanding sales and service for every customer, our diversified business model, our relationship strategy, our belief in people as a competitive advantage, our goal of consistent, sustainable revenue growth — none of that has changed throughout the years. In fact, our unchanging vision and values and our time-tested business model are, more than ever, a competitive advantage as our industry evolves and consolidates. If our vision and values continue to anchor us, then we believe solving every problem, seizing every opportunity, and making every decision consistent with our vision and values will guide us toward more growth and success not just this year but for decades to come.

Wood Glen Hall: Welcome to Wood Glen Hall! In the foothills of the Santa Barbara Mountains, cooled by ocean breezes, surrounded by good friends and gracious service, Wood Glen Hall is what you’ve always imagined.

Your Handyman & Construction: We take pride in making sure your jobs — large or small — are handled on time. We look forward to working with you to be sure the job is done right to your complete satisfaction, every time.

Your Low Vision Store: Need help with Low Vision? We have a full line of aids for those with low vision and complete blindness. Let us try and help you maintain your independence.