Senior-Focused Fitness Center Opens in Goleta

Chambers welcome new business

Julie Pollard, Emmanuel Verduzco, Ken Oplinger, Paula Perotte at Ageless Fitness opening. Click to view larger
Julie Pollard, Emmanuel Verduzco, Ken Oplinger, Paula Perotte at Ageless Fitness opening. (Glenn Avolio)
By Glenn Avolio for Ageless Fitness | March 31, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Goleta and Santa Barbara chambers of commerce held a ribbon-cutting and open house hosted by Ageless Fitness Thursday evening. 

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, Goleta Chamber CEO Kristen Miller, and Santa Barbara Chamber CEO Ken Oplinger attended to cut the ribbon and welcome the new business.

Julie Pollard, program director and certified exercise physiologist, gave tours of the facility at 5266 Hollister Ave., Ste. 200 . She spoke about the geriatric fitness programs, which are designed around clients' individual needs and goals. 

“Whether the goal is to work up to walking several miles, climb the stairs, or just pick up the dog, we will work with them to achieve those goals in a safe and friendly and positive environment,” Pollard said.

“We are all about helping seniors in this community to continue to live at home and be productive and self-sufficient. Keeping fit helps to meet those goals,” said Emmanuel Verduzco, Ageless Fitness owner.

Ageless Fitness offers individual or group sessions geared toward getting in shape, weight loss, lowering blood pressure, reducing anxiety and depression.

For more on Ageless Fitness, visit Agelessfitsb.com or call 845-7277.

— Glenn Avolio for Ageless Fitness.

 

