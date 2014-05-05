Senior Health Expo Scheduled for May 16 in Lompoc

The annual Lompoc Senior Health Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 16 at the Dick Dewees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.

The expo is free of charge and open to the community.

The event offers activities, resources and fun, all free of charge. Participants will receive a free barbecue lunch courtesy of the Kiwanis along with hourly prize drawings. Health screenings will be provided by professionals including blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar (fasting required), fall prevention, skin cancer and vision checks.

A unique opportunity will be offered at the expo by CarFit, helping mature drivers find their perfect fit to keep driving safely for as long as possible. CarFit trained volunteers and an occupational therapist will guide participants through a 12-point checklist and recommend adjustments and adaptations to help the vehicle “fit” better and enhance safety. CarFit is not a driving test. Reservations for CarFit can be made by calling 805.925.9554. Names are kept confidential.

Other services at the expo include information on diabetes and nutrition and a wide variety of community resource information. Experts will also be on hand to assist with Advance Healthcare Directive completion. This legal document gives control over medical decisions that will be made in the case of serious illness or injury, should the person be unable to speak for themselves.

Free transportation throughout the morning will be provided by COLT (City of Lompoc Transit) for travel to and from the expo. Call 805.736.7666 for pick up information and schedule.

Co-sponsors of the Lompoc Senior Health Expo include theArea Agency on Aging, Cottage Health System, Dignity Health, Lompoc Recreation, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Sansum Clinic, the Santa Barbara Foundation and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

For more information about the expo, contact Sue Slavens at 805.875.8098 or Margaret Weiss at 805.737.8754.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.