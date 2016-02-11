Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 8:24 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Senior Health Professionals Learn About Aging in Place with Vision Loss at Braille Institute

Marsha Marcoe, Braille Institute Santa Barbara director of philanthropy; Jon K. Hayashida, O.D., FAAO, Braille Institute clinical advisory board member; Robert A. Kolarczyk, M.D.; Michael Lazarovits, Braille Institute Santa Barbara executive director; and Tracy Alfino, Braille Institute Santa Barbara technology specialist. Click to view larger
By Berlin Galvan for the Braille Institute of Santa Barbara | February 11, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

Recently, healthcare providers and professional caregivers in Santa Barbara County gathered at Braille Institute Santa Barbara for a Distinguished Speaker Breakfast: Aging in Place with Vision Loss.

Jon K. Hayashida, O.D., FAAO, Braille Institute clinical advisory board member, and Robert A. Kolarczyk, M.D., board certified ophthalmologist, presented attendees with ways to better serve patients facing progressive and permanent vision loss with new tools as well as community and home-based programs. 

With simple solutions, people of all ages with vision loss can live safely and independently in their homes and communities.

The Distinguished Speaker Breakfast was the first of a series of Braille Institute Santa Barbara events geared at raising awareness about local resources for people and families experiencing vision loss.

Upcoming events will be open to the general public. An event focusing on nutrition and kitchen safety will take place March 8 and an event focusing on technology for people with permanent sight loss will take place April 5.

This event series is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation.

Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing the Braille Institute of Santa Barbara.

 

