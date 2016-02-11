Senior Health Professionals Learn About Aging in Place with Vision Loss at Braille Institute

Recently, healthcare providers and professional caregivers in Santa Barbara County gathered at Braille Institute Santa Barbara for a Distinguished Speaker Breakfast: Aging in Place with Vision Loss.

Jon K. Hayashida, O.D., FAAO, Braille Institute clinical advisory board member, and Robert A. Kolarczyk, M.D., board certified ophthalmologist, presented attendees with ways to better serve patients facing progressive and permanent vision loss with new tools as well as community and home-based programs.

With simple solutions, people of all ages with vision loss can live safely and independently in their homes and communities.

The Distinguished Speaker Breakfast was the first of a series of Braille Institute Santa Barbara events geared at raising awareness about local resources for people and families experiencing vision loss.

Upcoming events will be open to the general public. An event focusing on nutrition and kitchen safety will take place March 8 and an event focusing on technology for people with permanent sight loss will take place April 5.

This event series is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation.

— Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing the Braille Institute of Santa Barbara.