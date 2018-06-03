Senior Helpers Honors Santa Barbara Caregiver Patti Haggard for Extraordinary Service

Each year Senior Helpers, a national franchise offering in-home care services specialized for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia, honors four caregivers across the nation for exemplifying extraordinary commitment to clients and their families and meeting the unique physical, emotional and practical needs of clients and their families.

Throughout the year, Senior Helpers franchise owners nominate caregivers who continually raise the bar by going above and beyond for clients and their families. Four winners are chosen by upper management, one representing each region.

“The stories that we received from our clients about our caregivers this year were truly touching,” said Peter Ross, CEO and co-founder of Senior Helpers. “Those incredible stories are precisely why we feel it’s so important to recognize the amazing work that our caregivers do every day — their heart, compassion and dedication.”

This year’s Western region winner was Patti Haggard of Senior Helpers of Santa Barbara.

She found her passion for caregiving while caring for her grandmother after she suffered a stroke in 1987. Since then, she has been pursuing formal education, including taking hospice care classes, earning her CNA license and enrolling in an LVN program.

“Patti exemplifies extraordinary commitment to clients,” said Mike Fasth, a certified senior advisor at Senior Helpers Santa Barbara. “Her desire to help goes beyond the daily requirements and she always works with compassion, respect and patience. Her dedication is second to none and I couldn’t be happier to celebrate this recognition with her.”

Haggard also regularly attends workshops offered by the Alzheimer’s Association and has completed nearly every training module available through Senior Helpers University. She has been employed with a Senior Helpers franchise since 2011.

Each regional winner received a cash bonus and an all-expenses-paid trip to the Senior Helpers Annual Conference that was held in Austin, Texas, in September. The winners were also recognized by their peers and presented with a trophy during an award ceremony at the conference.

