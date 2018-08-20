Senior Housing to Reap Big Benefits from Barrett Foundation’s Big Band Ball

Get ready to put on the Ritz again as the Rona Barrett Foundation hosts its Big Band Ball II at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, to help provide affordable housing and wellness services for seniors in their time of need.

The event will be held at the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Family Center, 1825 Alamo Pintado Road, Solvang.

Some 300 attendees will enjoy a cocktail reception, followed by a seated dinner, live auction, and dancing with music provided by the legendary Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra.

The evening will honor Susan Weber with the Rona Barrett Foundation’s first Giving Heart Award.

“Susan is the ideal choice for our nonprofit’s inaugural award,” Rona Barrett said. “We are thrilled to salute her longtime support of various community and civic endeavors, including her 18 years of service as a director of the Rona Barrett Foundation.

“She has always stewarded our organization’s mission of being an advocate for seniors.”

The nonprofit’s main focus has been the development of the Golden Inn & Village, the affordable Santa Barbara County senior housing complex the Rona Barrett Foundation envisioned nearly two decades ago.

When the doors of the Golden Inn & Village opened in December 2016, low-income senior residents found a new home.

Through the foundation’s efforts, residents also have access to a host of wellness services and activities, to include a meal/nutrition program, at no cost.

Big Band Ball II will raise funds to sustain the established programs at Golden Inn & Village, and will support the development of Phase 2 of the complex, Harry’s House.

Named after Barrett’s late father, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, the planned addition will be a home for those needing memory care and assisted care services.

“We are grateful to the sponsors of the Big Band Ball: Pacific Western Bank, Pacific Premier Bank, Union Bank, The Bacheller Charitable Trust and Montecito Bank & Trust,” Barrett said.

“Their generous contributions help underwrite the cost of this memorable event so all ticket sales and other funds raised that evening go directly to helping vulnerable seniors,” she said.

To buy tickets for the Big Band Ball II, visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org or call the foundation office, 805-688-8887.

— Tony Morris for Rona Barrett Foundation.