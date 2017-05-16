Senior Move Managers Share Lowdown on Downsizing

In recognition of National Senior Move Manager Week, May 14-20, Joanne Peters, president of Smooth Transitions, Central Coast, will be providing planning information at senior-specific sites in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Peters will share her personal story and insight with future seniors who want to start planning for their future or the immediate needs of their loved ones.

Peters has worked in the real estate industry since 1988, and launched her company after helping her parents and other family members downsize and disperse their estates.

National Senior Move Manager Week is celebrated by members of the National Association of Senior Move Managers (NASMM) in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

"Through our membership with NASMM, we have access to support and resources which enhance our ability to provide client-centered Senior Move Management services with compassion and integrity," Peters said.

Through Smooth Transitions and NASMM, Peters offers resources to help families make the right decision for seniors who want to move, or age in place.

“Moving may not be the best decision for an older adult or aging family member right now — due to personal choice, financial considerations, but they may still desire change,” she said.

“Later in life, our homes become cluttered with our 'stuff,’ and it is natural to be overwhelmed by the daunting prospect of downsizing, de-cluttering, organizing, and discarding,” she said.

Peters utilizes the [email protected] through her company to assist older adults and their families with downsizing and simplifying tasks in their current home.

“Senior Move Managers provide guidance, encouragement, and hands-on help,” said Mary Kay Buysse, NASMM executive director.

“We understand the physical and emotional stresses associated with later lifestyle changes, as well as the ethical, safety and communication issues that accompany working with older adults,” Buysse said.

Focus areas include such things as creating a floor plan, repurposing existing space, deciding what to donate or discard, simplifying lifestyles, and reducing home safety concerns and common in-home hazards.

Contact Peters at 610-6304, or email [email protected]

For more information, visit centralcoastsenior.com, movingforseniors.com, or nasmm.org.

— Joanne Peters for Smooth Transitions.