Senior Planning Services/Coastal Home Care Forms Alliance with Parkinson Association

Senior Planning Services and Coastal Home Care announces its alliance with the Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara. SPS is educating its caregivers with ongoing classes on the specialized needs of Parkinson’s care.

“I am so pleased to have made the connection with the staff at Coastal Home Care,” said Jan Freeman, president of the Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara. “Their commitment to provide caregiver training and education in special areas of need strengthens the resources available for the ever-growing need for quality home care in our community.”

In addition of offering caregiver training on Parkinson’s care, the agency also offers educational classes in Alzheimer’s, dementia and senior care.

SPS is also a sponsor of the 2014 Parkinson’s symposium “Day of Hope and Inspiration,” which will be held this Saturday, April 12. The event will be hosted at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall in Santa Barbara.

“Day of Hope and Inspiration” will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The keynote speaker is Dr. Jeff Bronstein, director of the Movement Disorder Program at UCLA. A light breakfast and lunch will be served.

Registration runs from 9 to 10 a.m., and the registration fee is $10 per person. Walk-ins are welcome.

Founded in 1989, Senior Planning Services & Coastal Home care was the first managed home care agency in Santa Barbara. The agency staff has expertise in care management, professional fiduciary services, daily money management, senior concerns and community resources.

— Cynthia Snyder represents Senior Planning Services.