Senior Planning Services Names New Director

By Cassi Noel for Senior Planning Services | March 10, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Cassi Noel has been named executive director of Senior Planning Services, a Santa Barbara home-care agency.

Cassi Noel
Cassi Noel

This is a new position for the growing company, which has been providing home care and care management services since 1989 in Santa Barbara. Noel will oversee the caregiving, care management and human resources departments.

Originally from Texas, Noel brings experience in public health administration, senior care, and behavioral health care.

She worked in administration and management in various public health departments for nearly 20 years, and most recently has worked with seniors in home care and behavioral health environments since 2009.

Noel worked as community liaison for Senior Planning Services previously. She has a master’s degree in allied health science (public health) from the University of Texas and bachelor’s in foods and nutrition from Texas Christian University.

She is involved in community activities including the Association of Senior Care and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, and has co-chaired the entertainment committee for the GVCC Lemon Festival since 2009.

For more information about Senior Planning Services, call 966-3312, or visit www.seniorplanningservices.com.

