Senior Relocation Expert to Speak at The Samarkand

Leaving a house after 30, 40 or 50 years is a daunting process. Greg Gunderson, owner of Gentle Transitions, will share the knowledge gleaned while helping more than 1,000 senior adults make the move when he conducts a moving seminar at The Samarkand, a faith-based, nonprofit, continuing care retirement community operated by Covenant Retirement Communities.

The seminar is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 22 at The Samarkand, 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara.

As owner of California-based Gentle Transitions, Gunderson has moved thousands of seniors to more than 400 retirement communities. He is the co-founder of the National Association of Senior Move Managers and has been featured in Entrepreneur Magazine, The Best Home Businesses for the 20th Century and the CNN Financial Network.

Gunderson’s mother, Mercedes, founded Gentle Transitions in Minneapolis, Minn., in 1990 after experiencing the difficulties of moving her own mother. It was the first corporation in the country dedicated to senior relocation.

Today, the business is a full-fledged industry with hundreds of corporations operating in more than 40 states. Inspired by his mother and the growing need for the service, Gunderson left his corporate career to found Gentle Transitions of California Inc.

Space is limited. To register, click here or call 877.870.4136.

— Pam Bigelow is the sales director for The Samarkand.