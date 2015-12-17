Senior Santa Barbara County Prosecutor Greco On Leave

Advice

A chief deputy district attorney who oversaw criminal prosecution in the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s North County Division is on leave with an interim replacement named.

In a succinct announcement release Thursday, District Attorney Joyce Dudley said Chief Deputy District Attorney Paul Greco is on leave.

“At this time, further details regarding Mr. Greco's leave cannot be released due to legally mandated privacy concerns,” Dudley said in a written statement. “When further information is lawfully available, it will be released. “

Tim Covello, who joined the Santa Maria office last year, is serving as acting chief deputy district attorney.

Rumors have been circulating this week about Greco's absence, but Thursday's announcement was the first official word on the matter.

Dudley's statement did not say whether the leave was paid or unpaid.

Greco was appointed in December 2014 to chief deputy district attorney to oversee the North County litigation operations.

Prior to that assignment, Greco managed the Lompoc branch.

Cases he prosecuted include a criminal case against two Cabrillo High School wrestling coaches and the case involving Rebecca Sandoval, who is charged in connection with a DUI collision in December 2013 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

An Orange County native, Greco graduated from UC Davis in 1999 with degrees in political science and history. He later obtained his law degree from the University of San Diego School of Law.

His criminal prosecution career began in November 2004 when he became a deputy district attorney in Tulare County.

After prosecuting high-level gang members in Tulare County, he joined the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office in November 2010.

Covello previously worked for the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office and unsuccessfully ran for the top job there before joining the Santa Barbara County staff.

As he deputy district attorney, he has handled several cases including prosecution of two former Allan Hancock College basketball players charged with murder and burglary.

