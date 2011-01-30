Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:05 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
Your Health
Senior Santa Barbarans Tighten Their Belts

Top ways to save in America’s paradise

By Susan Levine, 50 Something Info | January 30, 2011 | 4:12 p.m.

Seniors are more afraid than ever of outliving their resources. Fact-finding agencies say many boomers and seniors have saved too little to live comfortably during their longer lifespans. That’s why a dozen local women recently met to exchange secrets on how they have stretched their hard-earned dollars.

Here are some of the ways they’ve managed to tighten their financial belts:

Get beautiful at Paul Mitchell School for drastically reduced rates. Improve your personal grooming and skin care.

Seniors qualify for reduced city bus fares at MTD. For those unable to use buses, try Easy Lift Transportation. If you are age 62 or older, take advantage of Amtrak’s 15% discount.

For clothes, frequent consignment and thrift stores such as Renaissance, The Rack and The Treasure House at the Music Academy of the West, Jessica’s, and The Closet. For more deals on clothes, try The Assistance League  and Alpha Thrift. Find out what looks best on you here.

Go to Ross on Bargain Tuesdays or take advantage of Tuesday Morning’s every day discounts. Seniors can live frugally, see how here.

Used toys provide the same pleasure and excitement as new ones.  Go to Replay and Play It Again Sports. Grandparents play a significant role in their lives of their grandchildren, get more tips here. Seniors can also shop yard sales and flea markets.

Let them entertain you at The Lobero and The Granada. Look for senior discounts for certain events such as ballet and the Santa Barbara Symphony. Adjusted rates vary by presenter and by event. All discounts are determined by the presenting organization. Community engagement passes are distributed to various non-profit organizations in Santa Barbara to enable seniors, low-income and underprivileged individuals to attend Symphony concerts.  This program currently serves 20 groups including Laguna Cottages for Seniors, Braille Institute, Friendship Manor, Garden Court, Pilgrim Terrance, Villa Santa Barbara and others. In exchange for experiencing the programs, locals may apply to serve as ushers for .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Most movie theaters have senior discounted admission. Don’t forget bargain matinees! Find out here about the latest about movies and television. Get admitted to the Santa Barbara Zoo
for less. Find other ways to amuse yourself with arts and entertainment, hobbies, event planning, and more.

Enjoy a senior discounted meal at IHOP  or Denny’s with your AARP card. Dine early for specials such as at the Beachside Café and at Marmalade Café. Seniors can improve their diet and nutrition and reduce their grocery bills at Mesa Produce and Lazy Acres. Consider getting your food delivered. Or you can try to negotiate prices at the end of a farmers market.

For used and borrowed books, visit your local public library, the Book Den, Lost Horizon Bookstore and Paperback Exchange.

Look to the Santa Barbara Housing Authority for affordable senior accommodations. There’s always something to do if you live in this active senior apartment complex that is within walking distance to shopping, entertainment and transportation. Repair or remodel your home using items from Habitat For Humanity’s Re-store. Why not try barrier-free design.

Get local goods and services for less and use promotional coupons for great deals.

Now that these 12 women have all their secrets spilled, what money-saving ideas can you share with the rest of us?

