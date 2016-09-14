Montecito Library Hosts Seminar on Scams Targeting Seniors

The Montecito Library will present a seminar on scams and fraud targeting seniors from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Montecito Library, 1469 East Valley Rd.



Presented by the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, the free seminar will offer instruction on how to protect yourself and your loved ones from the latest scam.

Seniors are prime targets for scams with one in 10 seniors reportedly having been a victim of abuse or fraud.

For more information, call the library at 969-5063.



Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

The Montecito Library is a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System.



Tatiana Johnson is branch supervisor, Montecito Library.