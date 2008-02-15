Seniority Has Its Advantages in 75-55 Dos Pueblos Win

[Editor’s note: Dos Pueblos won the coin flip Saturday and will host Los Alamitos on Tuesday night. The story has been updated below.]

Dos Pueblos starts five seniors whose high school careers will be over with their next loss, but they have at least one more game to play. The Chargers extended their season by defeating Villa Park, 75-55, in a first-round CIF 1-A playoff battle Friday night at Sovine gym.

Villa Park started fast, going on an early 13-0 run behind the three-point shooting of Doug Fredrickson. The Spartans star scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the first quarter on four three-pointers and a pair of free throws when he was fouled on another three-point attempt.

Villa Park’s lead peaked at 10 points twice, but the Chargers started chipping away and trailed 22-16 after one period. Villa Park continued to make three-point shots in the second quarter, but Dos Pueblos’ bench came in and gave the Chargers a huge lift. Malik Heptot scored eight of his career-high 12 points in the period and Ryan Beall grabbed five rebounds of his game-high 12 (statistics are unofficial) and pushed the ball to hand out four of his 10 assists in the second. Inside of a minute to play, Beall fed Robert Vickers for two of his 13 points, and the Chargers had a 35-33 lead, their first since early in the game, to take into the locker room at halftime.

Villa Park scored the first basket of the third quarter to tie the game, but the Chargers asserted themselves, especially on the defensive end, where they have consistently played well this season. They ran off a 19-2 run to take a 54-37 lead and essentially salt the game away. Sean Park had five of his game-high 16 points in the run, Daniel Placencia had two of his four assists, Ben Johnson got involved with a pair of hoops (Johnson and Heptot, the Chargers’ center tandem, combined for 18 points and 10 rebounds), and Devean Davison contributed a three-point shot.

Vickers and Heptot then checked back in and picked up where they left off, with Vickers hitting a three-pointer and Heptot scoring underneath after yet another pass from Beall. The quarter ended with Vickers grabbing an offensive rebound, getting fouled and converting both free thows, and then Heptot throwing in his sixth basket without a miss, a 12-foot frozen rope in the lane. The Chargers had a 58-38 lead after three.

The fourth quarter gave ample opportunity for coach Joe Zamora to play some other players, and Evan McGrath made use of the chance with a couple of late baskets, the last giving the Chargers their biggest offensive output of the season.

Tenth-seeded Dos Pueblos will host eighth-seed Los Alamitos in a matchup of league champions Tuesday night. The location as determined by coin flip Saturday.

Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos High parent.