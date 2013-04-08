Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 9:07 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Seniors Bring Out Their Best for Center for Successful Aging Talent Show

Inaugural song and dance extravaganza packs Marjorie Luke Theatre for benefit performance

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | April 8, 2013 | 12:09 a.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the event.]

The Center for Successful Aging hosted its inaugural Seniors Have Talent Show on a blustery Saturday afternoon at the Marjorie Luke Theatre in Santa Barbara. No doubt it will be replicated next year as the event sold out at 800 attendees.

Volunteers were scrambling to accommodate all the “at the door” ticket sales when the foyer lights started blinking to indicate that the “show must go on!” A solid two-hour show was well-received by the full house as senior talent was evidenced in song, dance, comedy and musical performance. The curtain opened on the Santa Barbara Silver Follies dancing and singing to “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” Marie Parks followed with a more subdued single rendering of “Un Amore Per Sempre.”

Ninety-year-old-plus pianist Florence Katz performed a remarkable “Nocturne in C Sharp Minor” by Chopin.

Betty Montano brought tears to the eyes of many attendees as she sang the solo “Climb Every Mountain.” Left speechless by a devastating stroke, Betty gradually regained her abilities — most remarkedly her ability to sing.

Other performers included Glory Lamp and Rich Hoag, Patrick Leahy, clown accordionist Nina Quiros, Bob and Patty Burnham, as well as groups such as the Santa Barbara Treble Clef Chorus, the Santa Barbara Silver Follies, and the HulaAnyone group, and many others.

Kudos to director Rod Lathim, mistress of ceremonies Catherine Remak and producer and consultant Judi Weisbart.

The real applause goes to the host organization, Center for Successful Aging, and its visionary president Bobbi Kroot, who spearheaded the showcase of senior talent. Assisted by CSA executive director Gary Linker Ph.D., a strong board and event committee worked for more than nine months to pull off the event. Special thanks to sponsors Marlyn Bernstein, Ellen Bialis, Lynda Fairly, Julie and Jack Nadel, Dale and Mike Nissenson, Bernice and Lou Weider, Ruelene Hochman Eric Kvonvall, Leah and Bob Temkin, Suzanne Vierling, Wells Fargo, Easy Lift, American Riviera Bank, Casa Dorinda, Santa Barbara Airbus, Sharon Kenndy, Steven Handelman Studios, Mission Group Architects, and many more.

The show committee was co-chaired by Bobbi Kroot and LaShon Kelley.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose is a board member of the Center for Successful Aging and can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow her on Twitter: @NoozhawkSociety and connect with Noozhawk on Facebook and Pinterest.

