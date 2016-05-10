Seniors Get Job Done in Bishop Diego Win over Santa Clara

Bishop Diego celebrated its Senior Day with a baseball victory on Tuesday, a 6-3 decision over Santa Clara in a Tri-Valley League game at Bishop's Diamond.
Senior Bronson Whitney led an 11-hit attack with three hits and two runs scored. Senior Izzy Reyes had two hits, including a two-run double in the first inning to put the Cardinals ahead 3-2. Senior Garrett Woodward also collected a pair of hits.
Sophomore pitcher Will Goodwin picked up three hits. On the mound, he allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one.
“It was a good win for our seniors, especially at home,” said Bishop Diego coach Ralph Molina.
The Cardinal improve to 5-15 on the season and 2-9 in TVL. The two teams play again on Thursday in the season finale at Santa Clara.
Santa Clara…102 000 0 — 3 4 3
Bishop Diego…310 011 x — 6 11 3
BD: Goodwin and Reyes
SC Navarrete and Porras
W-Goodwin
2B: Reyes (BD), Magallanes (SC)
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.