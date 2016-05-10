Seniors Get Job Done in Bishop Diego Win over Santa Clara

Baseball

Bishop Diego celebrated its Senior Day with a baseball victory on Tuesday, a 6-3 decision over Santa Clara in a Tri-Valley League game at Bishop's Diamond.

Senior Bronson Whitney led an 11-hit attack with three hits and two runs scored. Senior Izzy Reyes had two hits, including a two-run double in the first inning to put the Cardinals ahead 3-2. Senior Garrett Woodward also collected a pair of hits.

Sophomore pitcher Will Goodwin picked up three hits. On the mound, he allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one.

“It was a good win for our seniors, especially at home,” said Bishop Diego coach Ralph Molina.

The Cardinal improve to 5-15 on the season and 2-9 in TVL. The two teams play again on Thursday in the season finale at Santa Clara.

Santa Clara…102 000 0 — 3 4 3

Bishop Diego…310 011 x — 6 11 3

BD: Goodwin and Reyes

SC Navarrete and Porras

W-Goodwin

2B: Reyes (BD), Magallanes (SC)

