Baseball

Seniors Get Job Done in Bishop Diego Win over Santa Clara

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 10, 2016 | 5:43 p.m.

Bishop Diego celebrated its Senior Day with a baseball victory on Tuesday, a 6-3 decision over Santa Clara in a Tri-Valley League game at Bishop's Diamond.

Senior Bronson Whitney led an 11-hit attack with three hits and two runs scored. Senior Izzy Reyes had two hits, including a two-run double in the first inning to put the Cardinals ahead 3-2. Senior Garrett Woodward also collected a pair of hits.

Sophomore pitcher Will Goodwin picked up three hits. On the mound, he allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one.

“It was a good win for our seniors, especially at home,” said Bishop Diego coach Ralph Molina.

The Cardinal improve to 5-15 on the season and 2-9 in TVL. The two teams play again on Thursday in the season finale at Santa Clara.

Santa Clara…102 000 0  — 3  4  3

Bishop Diego…310 011 x  —  6 11 3               

BD: Goodwin and Reyes

SC Navarrete and Porras

W-Goodwin

2B: Reyes (BD), Magallanes (SC)

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

