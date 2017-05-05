Seniors Get Job Done, Keep Carpinteria in Playoff Picture

Baseball

The seniors played a big role on Senior Day at Carpinteria, leading the Warriors to a 5-1 baseball win over Santa Paula that gives them a one-game lead for the final playoff spot in the Tri-Valley League.

The Warriors finish league play at 5-7 (12-9 overall) and are ahead of Nordhoff by one game. Nordhoff (4-6) has two games remaining against Grace Brethren, which is tied with St. Bonaventure for first place. Should Nordhoff end up in a tie with Carpinteria, there would be a league playoff on Friday at a neutral site. If the Warriors finish in sole possession of fourth, they would likely get a wild-card game in the CIF-SS Division 5 playoffs on May 16.

Senior David Martinez pitched a solid game, scattering three hits and not allowing run in six innings. He struck out nine and walked one. Tony Vega closed out the game, needing just 12 pitches to retire the side in the seventh.

Vega was a factor at the plate, as he singled and scored twice. Martinez singled and scored to help his own cause and Sal Delgado doubled and drove in three runs. Junior catcher Toby Spach drove in a run, walked twice and scored two runs.

"The 2017 seniors deserve to be congratulated," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "All eight have willingly played important and diverse roles this year. It was no easy task to win the two 'must win' games this week against a good opponent. We had to make a commitment to really work together. The opportunity to extend the season is a badge that they have earned for a great body of work."



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.