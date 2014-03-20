Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:18 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
‘Seniors Have Talent’ to Take Center Stage at Marjorie Luke Theatre

By Barbara Greenleaf for Seniors Have Talent! | March 20, 2014 | 7:12 a.m.

Seniors will strut their stuff for the second annual Seniors Have Talent. And that talent will be on stage at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

It’s a sparkling, up-to-date, two-hour variety show featuring singers, dancers and musicians age 50 or older plus multi-generational acts. Santa Barbara favorites Gil Rosas, the Silver Follies, Ulysses Jasz, the Ronelles and Hula Anyone? will do what they do best. Shhh, there are going to be a few surprise celebrity guests, too.

The Marjorie Luke Theatre is located at 721 E. Cota St. on the historic campus of Santa Barbara Junior High School. There’s plenty of convenient, free parking, and the theater is completely wheelchair accessible.

This year, director Rod Lathim is featuring the tunes we fell in love to from the Great American Songbook as well as the comedy sketches from the Golden Age of Television that made us laugh out loud. Radio personality Catherine Remak will emcee.

Last year’s show sold out, so get your tickets now! General admission is $20, children $10 and patrons $100, which includes reserved seating. To obtain tickets, pay at the door, click here or call 877.523.5509.

Seniors Have Talent will benefit the Center for Successful Aging, which promotes the physical, spiritual, mental and emotional health of seniors and their families. CSA does this by training seniors to work with their peers one-on-one and in small groups. Thanks to daily phone calls and in-home visits, the frail and isolated no longer need to feel alone. And thanks to the organization’s newspaper, Successful Aging, seniors get the information they need to cope with the challenges that come with growing older.

Consistent with the organization’s mission, Seniors Have Talent 2014 not only showcases gifted older performers and entertains the community, it helps revise attitudes about today’s seniors.

This year, CSA is introducing its first Spirit of Successful Aging Award, which it will bestow on philanthropist Natalie Myerson. Myerson, who turned 94 years young on Sunday, says an emphatic “yes!” to life.

“Natalie is the perfect embodiment of everything we stand for at CSA: living life with zest and community commitment at every age,” board chair Bobbi Kroot said.

Myerson will receive her award onstage at the Luke.

— Barbara Greenleaf represents Seniors Have Talent.

