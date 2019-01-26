Seniors Help Propel Dos Pueblos Girls Soccer Into First Place

Girls Soccer

With first place on the line in the Channel League girls soccer race, the Dos Pueblos seniors made sure their Senior Night was going to be an extra special open.

Seniors Josy Uyesaka and Haillie Silva scored goals and Blythe Hastings had an assist as the Chargers roared to a 3-0 win over Santa Ynez to take over the top spot in the standings on Friday night at San Marcos.

Dos Pueblos moves to 5-2-1 (16 points) and vaults over Santa Ynez (4-1-3, 15 points) with two matches remaining.

Uyesaka stunned the Pirates with a blast from 30 yards 10 minutes into the game.

The score remained 1-0 until Silva found the back of the net early in the second half.

"Haillie was a relentless threat throughout the game and was rewarded for all her hard work," said DP coach Seth Asuncion.

Then it was Hastings' turn to deliver on Senior Night.

"She delivered a well-placed ball to freshman Gizela Zermeno to cap off the victory," said Asuncion.

The DP coach added that the play of Josie Morales, Natalia Valladares and Emila Kling "was influential in the victory."

DP's next game is Monday at rival San Marcos.