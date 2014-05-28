Santa Maria High to Recognize Academic Excellence at ‘Seniors Honors Night’

Academic excellence will be recognized Wednesday during "Senior Honors Night" at Santa Maria High School.

The recognition for 110 SMHS students, including 95 who earned at GPA of 3.5 or higher, will kick off at 6 p.m. inside the Ethel Pope Auditorium on the campus.

The scholars racked up more $1.1 million in scholarships. That does not include FAFSA or Cal Grants.

Mayor Alice Patino will be the featured speaker.

SMHS career and college adviser Anita Salomon described the group as "inspiring" and "unstoppable."

"The class of 2014 is the highest accomplished and the most achieving class I have worked with in four years,'' Salomon said. "They are very competitive, involved in community service and we all expect great things from each of them.''

Community members including SMHS alumni, Que Padre, the California Strawberry Commission, the Santa Barbara Foundation and others will be distributing awards and scholarships. Two students also received the prestigious Gates Millennium Scholarship, which pays all educational expenses to the doctorate.

The choir will perform military theme songs for those students who have chosen careers with the armed forces.

The majority of the seniors will receive their cords, various sashes and pins to wear at their graduation ceremony.

Seniors Enrique Jacobo and Domitila Carmona summed up their high school experiences:

"SMHS is second to none!"

"I am proud of my accomplishments, and I hope others see me as a role model,'' Carmona said. "I want to thank my teachers and staff for giving me support and believing in me.''

— Kenny Klein is a media affairs coordinator for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.