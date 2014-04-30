Seniors Invited to Scrabble Time at Goleta Library

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites seniors to a fun brain workout — Scrabble Time at the Goleta Library.

The Scrabble aficionados club will meet twice a month on Thursdays, beginning May 8 and May 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

Beginning, intermediate and advanced players are all welcome to play, and to bring a bag lunch or snack. The library will provide game sets, and players can match wits with a variety of opponents.

Call the library at 805.964.7878 for more information.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library.

— Allison Gray is a supervising librarian for the Goleta Library.