Friday, June 22 , 2018, 5:12 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Inaugural Safe Routes for Seniors Walk Travels Along Goleta’s Hollister Avenue

COAST leads residents and community leaders in an effort to identify ways to improve the corridor for pedestrians

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 1, 2013 | 2:39 p.m.

A group of Goleta residents crisscrossed Hollister Avenue with a sense of purpose Wednesday afternoon, eyeing passing cars until they stopped before repeating the process at the next marked crosswalk.

The assortment of locals and community leaders were taking part in an inaugural walk for Safe Routes for Seniors, a recent project of the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST).

Walkers of varying ages gathered at the Goleta Valley Community Center to begin the walk down Hollister in Old Town Goleta — an area identified as one that seniors have the most difficulty walking through — to see what can be done to improve the corridor.

Most participants expressed an interest in reviving the area, understanding that pedestrian safety would be key in achieving that goal.

“The purpose of the walk is informational,” COAST project director Caitlin Carlson said.

Similar COAST walks have been conducted on Santa Barbara’s Eastside, but Wednesday’s walk honed in on issues affecting seniors, with uneven pavement that hampers wheelchairs and walkers among them.

The organized and orderly stroll also helps raise awareness for drivers who tend to disregard the flashing pedestrian lights, Carlson said.

Goleta Mayor Pro Tempore Michael Bennett and City Councilman Ed Easton joined the walk, which utilized the “safety in numbers” concept.

Seniors expressed dismay at recent cases of pedestrians being struck while crossing well-marked walkways, especially those near the often-busy community center.

“They don’t stop,” said Violet, a longtime Goleta resident who frequents the senior center four mornings a week. “Those safety things have to be taken care of.”

Many said they were grateful for the chance to talk about problems with others like them and with officials who have the capacity to effect change.

Assistant city engineer Rosemarie Gaglione was on hand to answer any questions and to listen.

She said the city is working to develop a list of priorities where improvements are most needed, and soon will add a new crosswalk system that would make flashing lights more visible to drivers.

“We’re excited about this,” Gaglione said. “This is a great way to get their concerns.”

Walkers assembled at the final destination of Natural Cafe were assured they would be notified of future walks and public meetings on the subject.

As a longtime resident himself, Easton encouraged seniors especially not to let fear or uneven sidewalks keep them from being out and about.

“Walking is probably the best exercise you can do,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 