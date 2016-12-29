Seniors Lead San Marcos Past The Bishop’s

Water Polo

San Marcos took command early against visiting The Bishop's School from La Jolla and went on to win the non-league girls water polo game 11-5 on Thursday.

Paige Hauschild scored four goals, pacing the Royals to their fifth straight win without a loss. Piper Smith added three goals, Brittany Prentice tallied two and Cassidy Miller and Sarah Owens chipped in one apiece. Goalie Sophia Trumbull made 11 saves.

San Marcos took a 3-0 lead in the first period and led 7-3 at halftime.

"The seniors, Hauschild and Prentice, made a big impact on the game on both sides of the pool," said San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth.

San Marcos will next play top-ranked Laguna Beach on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Santa Barbara High. The game is a tune-up before the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

