Seniors Lead Santa Barbara to Sweep of Newbury Park

Boys Volleyball

Santa Barbara High boys volleyball celebrated Senior Night with a big win over a strong CIF Division 1 opponent, sweeping Newbury Park, 28-26, 25-21, 25-21, at J.R. Richards Gym.

The Dons honored nine seniors before the match, and some of those seniors made key contributions in the win. Bolden Brace had a big night with 14 kills, three blocks and six digs. Middle Cooper Johnson put away nine kills and had two blocks and Blake Kelley added six kills. Senior setter Cord Pereira handed out 41 assists and had a personal best of eight digs.

The underclassmen also got into the act for Santa Barbara (18-9). Sophomore Ben Roach had six kills, two aces and 12 digs and freshman Will Rottman picked up 11 digs.

Seniors Rowan Peake, Piper Davis and Luke Oneill combined for five aces.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.